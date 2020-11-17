NiT Readers Decided: This Is The Best Netflix Series Ever

In all, 30 original productions of the platform were voted. For a week, readers were able to choose their favorite.

Gone are the days when the Netflix company delivered DVDs. From 1997 until today, Netflix has conquered the online space, it has become a streaming platform with more than 160 million subscribers worldwide and several years ago began to invest in its own productions. .

NiT decided to highlight the original series of the platform, more or less five years after the launch of the service in Portugal. Among the projects still recent or already completed, series from different countries or genres, we have chosen 30 productions to allow NiT readers to vote on which would be the best.

The vote ended with a clear winner, followed by a runner-up who also took a considerable distance from the rest. The competition for third place on the podium was much more competitive, with several series separated by only a few dozen votes. In the end, the readers made their choice and showed that the idea that the Portuguese only see series in English is already a thing of the past. In fact, the podium is made up of three productions in three different languages, two of which are European.

The big winner, with 19.2% of the vote, was the Spanish production “La Casa de Papel”, which is already on its way to the fifth season (which featured scenes recorded in Portugal). Second, with 9.9% of the total of nearly 10,000 votes, we find the children of “Stranger Things”.

Finally, the podium closes, a curious German surprise which has won over many supporters in Portugal. “Dark” took the last difficult place on the podium, obtaining a total of 7.7% of the vote, ahead of series like “Narcos” (fourth place, with 6.2% of the vote), “Black Mirror” (5 , 7%), “The Crown” (5.6%) or “You” and “Lucifer” (both with 5.2% of the votes). You can see the full list of votes in the original voting article.