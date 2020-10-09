Flight attendant claims he was slapped by para authorities for not allowing boarding with a gun

RIO DE JANEIRO, RJ – An officer from Latam on Tuesday (6) recorded a police report against the secretary of the Pará prison administration, Jarbas Vasconcelos do Carmo.

The airline supervisor, whose name will be kept at the company’s request, says he was slapped on the secretary’s left arm. Reason: Do not allow him to enter the flight with a gun.

According to the bulletin, noted at the police station of the international airport of Belém, the attack took place around 1 pm, in the departure lounge, and was classified in the category of “atypical facts”.

The official said he warned Carmo that boarding the plane with a gun would violate ANAC (National Civil Aviation Agency) resolution 461.

The rule says that it is forbidden to carry in hand luggage: “Firearms of any kind: pistols, revolvers, shotguns, rifles, shotguns, shotguns, rifles, snap hooks, machine guns, machine guns, rifles, etc. “. The magazine was attached to the gun.

The former president of the OAB (Brazilian Bar) of Pará, Jarbas Vasconcelos (namesake of the senator from Pernambuco) was already in charge of the portfolio when allegations of torture by prison officers surfaced in prison for male units and women in 2019.

Latam confirms the report requesting federal police support for boarding flight LA3549, which was going from Belém to São Paulo, “due to the unruly behavior of one of the passengers”.

“The company emphasizes that it follows the highest safety standards, strictly complying with the regulations of national and international authorities,” says the company.

Wanted, Carmo said via a notice that the episode “is fake” and a potential “attempted political exploitation”.