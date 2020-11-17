International

Galaxy S20 FE: Updates do not fix issues on the screen of some units

rej November 17, 2020

While Samsung has yet another promise to fix the issue, many users have taken to the company’s forums for realistic explanations and predictions on when the bug will finally be extinguished.

So far, the South Korean manufacturer has yet to officially comment on the matter. So, the only option for users is to wait for the company to deliver a definitive update for the Galaxy S20 FE.

A curious point highlighted by many is that the Galaxy S20 FE is the second smartphone from Samsung to have the “FE” nomenclature. The first was the revamped version of the explosive Galaxy Note 7. With this screen problem on the S20 FE, some people think that using “FE” is not very lucky.

rej

