Galaxy M42 appears in high capacity battery certification

Technically, the battery has 5,830 mAh, but taking into account other devices of the brand, it is already possible to confirm that the typical capacity will be 6,000 mAh. Another important detail is that the numbering of the Galaxy M42 is EB-BM425ABY.

Even though Samsung has given up on launching the Galaxy M41, everything indicates that the Galaxy M4xx range is returning.

For now, we still do not have all the specifications of this Galaxy M42. Either way, the middleman should come out of the box with four rear cameras with a 64 MP main sensor, up to 128 GB of internal memory, and improved loading. So far, Samsung has not commented on the matter.