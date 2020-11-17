The incredible tribute that Vhils paid to José Saramago

The artist made his most recent creation known on his 98th birthday.

A special tribute from the artist to the writer.

Alexandre Farto, better known under the name of Vhils, has surprised us for a long time with his creations engraved in marble. This time, the artist was again inspired by José Saramago, paying tribute on a special day to the only Nobel Prize in Portuguese literature.

On Monday November 16, we celebrated the 98th anniversary of the birth of the writer whom the country lost in 2010. Via his Instagram account, Vhils shared a video on the beach of Lourinhã, where he sculpted the face of the writer by the sea.

The video opens with a close-up, in which the work in progress is still not fully understood. As the plan opens, we can see the level of detail of Vhils. The Instagram post included a quote from “A Jangada de Pedra”, a book that tells the story of an Iberian Peninsula that has separated from the rest of the European continent and is adrift. In addition to the quote, there is also a promise: “More soon …”.