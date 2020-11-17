Galaxy S21 undergoes benchmark test with Snapdragon 875

Even if Samsung tries to hide, the launch of the Galaxy S21 family will actually be postponed until January of next year. Indeed, the number of leaks involving the devices has increased significantly in recent weeks.

Today (17), well-known benchmark platform Geekbench confirmed more details about the Galaxy S21. This time around we have the score of the device with the new Snapdragon 875 processor, which is not expected to be announced until early December.

See below that the new top of the line won 1120 points in the single-core test and 3319 in the multi-core test. In general, the SM-G996U model has better performance than the Exynos processor variant, which achieved 1038 and 3060 points respectively.

Another important detail is that the most basic variant of the Galaxy S21 is to come out of the box with 8 GB of RAM and Android 11, which is the same configuration found in the Exynos model. For now, Samsung is still in complete silence on the possible launch date of new flagships.

Regardless, the leak season has already confirmed that the Galaxy S21 is expected to be announced with a 6.7-inch OLED display with FHD + resolution and 120Hz refresh rate. Additionally, the rear should bring three cameras, with the main sensor 12 MP, wide angle with more than 12 MP and telephoto lens of 64 MP.

Finally, to ensure good autonomy, a battery with a capacity of 4800 mAh is also expected with support for a fast charge of 25W. In addition, the device has Android 11 running under the proprietary One UI 3.1 interface.