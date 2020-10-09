Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market Report Explored In Latest Research 2020–2026 | General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial, Hero Group, Blue Diamond Growers

To thrive in this rapidly transforming marketplace, today’s businesses call for innovative and superlative solutions. The Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market document covers market analysis, market definition, market segmentation, key developments in the market, key players or competitor analysis and detailed research methodology. Businesses can accomplish an unmatched insights and expertise of the best market opportunities into their relevant markets with the help of this market research report. This market report gives clear idea about the market potential for each geographical region based on the growth rate, macroeconomic parameters, consumer buying patterns, possible future trends, and market demand and supply scenarios.

The well-established Key players in the market are: Freedom Foods Pty Limited, General Mills Inc., Hain Celestial, Hero Group, Blue Diamond Growers, Enjoy Life Foods, Pinnacle Foods Inc., General Mills Inc., Kellogg Co., The Kraft Heinz Company, Mondelēz International, Royal Wessanen, Valeo Foods, Conagra Brands, Inc.

Global Gluten-Free Bakery Products Market By Ingredients (Main Ingredients, Other Ingredients), Product Type (Bread, Rolls & Buns, Cakes & Cheese Cakes, Muffins & Cup Cakes, Cookies & Biscuits, Doughnuts, Sandwiches & Wraps, Dough & Ready Mixes, Others), Distribution Channel (Store Based, Non-Store Based), Geography (North America, South America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa) – Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026

Market Drivers:

Increasing celiac diseases is driving the growth of this market

Rising awareness among consumer about gluten free product is driving the growth of this market

Market Restraints:

High price of the gluten free products is restraining the growth of this market

Misinterpretations among population about the gluten free diets are another factor restraining the growth of this market

Key Developments in the Market:

In September 2018, Finsbury Food Group Plc announced that they have acquired 100% share of the gluten free bakery manufacturer Ultrapharm Limited. The main aim of the acquisition is to expand their business by increasing their product portfolio. They will also be able to meet the increasing demand of gluten free products among consumers.

In October 2018, Flowers Foods announced that they have acquired a gluten-free baking company Canyon Bakehouse. The main aim of the acquisition is to bring their products to the consumer and provide customer with healthy and good gluten free products. This will also help the Flowers Food to expand their business worldwide.

