Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds takes over AFC Wrexham

London (AP) – Hollywood star Ryan Reynolds (“Deadpool”) becomes the new owner of Welsh football club AFC Wrexham.

With American actor Rob McElhenney (“It’s Always Sunny in Philadelphia”), the Canadian will take over the club which currently plays in the fifth English soccer league. In September, we learned that the actors had made an offer. On Monday, the majority of the club, which has been fan-owned since 2011, voted in favor of the takeover.

AFC Wrexham, founded in 1864, then posted a video message from Reynolds and McElhenney to fans. “We’re humble and we’re already starting the job,” Reynolds said, “damn it really happens!” Wrexham coach Dean Keates was also happy with the BBC. “In the short term this will secure the future of the club,” Keates said, “in the medium to long term it looks like an exciting project.”

For the fifth division team, one of the oldest football clubs in the world, this can be a turning point. The club had to file for bankruptcy in 2008 and then lost its place in the English Football League. In 2011, the Wrexham Supporters’ Trust took control. Reynolds and McElhenney named their first goal to return to the Fourth Division.