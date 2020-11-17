POCO M3? Executive prompts global launch of brand new smartphone

Apparently, POCO wants to launch the global smartphone from its M range. Currently, the manufacturer only sells phones from the F and X families, while the Indian division brings in mobile phones from the X, M and C series.

As much as POCO has several lines of smartphones, the vast majority are simply renamed Redmi devices.

For now, we still don’t have many details on the upcoming POCO M3. Regardless, previous leaks have confirmed the presence of the Snapdragon 662 processor, which works in conjunction with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

Market sources say that this device also has a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with FHD + resolution, with the main camera having 48 MP. The battery brings a capacity of 6000 mAh and a fast charge of 22.5 W.