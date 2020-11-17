“The Good Doctor” actor hospitalized with Covid-19

The actor of “The Good Doctor” was hospitalized because of Covid-19

Richard Schiff revealed on Twitter that his test was positive on the day of the series’ premiere in Portugal.

Richard Schiff is 65 years old.

Actor Richard Schiff, who plays Doctor Aaron Glassman in the series “The Good Doctor”, was hospitalized after testing positive for Covid-19. It was he himself who revealed that he and the woman had been infected. The woman recovered but Richard Schiff, 65, had to be given oxygen, in addition to being treated with Remdesivir and steroids. At this point he’s still recovering, says “Variety”.

Schiff had published a tweet on November 10 in which he announced positive tests for himself and his wife, Sheila Kelly, who also has a role in the series, as Debbie Wexler. Interestingly, the reveal came on the same day the show’s fourth season premiered in Portugal, on AXN, with a new episode focused on the pandemic. Both had passed the tests on U.S. election day, November 3.

Despite its positive case, the series “The Good Doctor” continued production work in Vancouver, so this particular case will have no impact on the series’ episode schedule.

The actor thanked Twitter for the messages of support he has received since disclosing his clinical situation. Schiff has relevant roles in the program in series like “Os Meninos do Presidente” or “Counterpart”, another premiere this month in Portugal. He also has several secondary interests throughout his career in major Hollywood productions, such as “Geostorm”, “Man of Steel” or “Deep Impact”, among others.

The United States remains the country most affected by the novel coronavirus, with more than 11 million confirmed cases and nearly 250,000 deaths from complications caused by Covid-19.