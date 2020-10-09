Global Airport Information System Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2020-2027) – By System, Type, Airport, End User, Application and Region.

Global Airport Information System Market size was US$ XX Bn in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2027, at a CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Market Definition

Airport information system is a computer based system, which is used to give information and announcements about the flight to passengers and staffs in airport. This system gives information such as flight departure time, weather updates, flight delay information and flights traffic situation.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Market Dynamics

The global airport information system market research report presents detailed analysis of the major driving factors, restrain factors, challenges and opportunities of the market. An increasing passenger traffic is the major factor that driving the growth of market. Advancement of existing airport infrastructure and technical innovation for the convenience of passengers is the major driving factor behind the growth of market. Increasing smartphone users and requirement of real time information among the passengers and staffs are supporting market growth. Furthermore, upgradation in software technology, rising competition, and necessity of quick response to needs of passengers are enhancing also some of the factors influencing the market dynamics and studied in the report with detail. Additionally, rise in investments in airport expansion and IT spending by airports from past few years are also driving the market growth.

However, initial high operating cost is the major restraining factor that could hamper the growth of market. Rise in security breaches and cyberattacks improper management of large datasets could hamper the growth of market.

Global Airport Information System Market: Segmentation Analysis

By system, airport operation control center (AOCC) segment dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to keep its dominance over the forecast period. AOCC is the command, coordination and control center for the airport, which covers the major airport operations such as passenger, baggage, cargo, and aircraft. It is used for allocation of assets such as parking bay or aerobridge, check-in counter and baggage belts, also control the Flight Information Display System (FIDS) for the passengers. Furthermore, AOCC purpose is to increase the efficiency of the operational management performance, which ultimately driving the growth of airport information system market.

By type, airside segment is expected to drive the market growth during forecast period. This is owing to the necessity for efficient management of airport gate and flight operations. It comprises all parts of the airport around the aircraft, and the parts of the buildings that are available only for passengers and staff.

By airport, class B airport segment is expected to witness the fast growth over the forecast period. These airports are designed to improve aviation safety by reducing the risk of mid-flight collisions in the airports with high-density air traffic operations.

Global Airport Information System Market: Regional Analysis

Region wise, North America dominated the market in 2019 and is expected to dominate the market at CAGR of XX% during forecast period. The US and Canada are dominated the market owing to the presence of the aviation sector and increase in demand of aircrafts.

Also increase in number of worldwide passengers’ traffic in region is driving the growth of market. Additionally, massive presence of class B airports across the region is the major driving factor in the growth of market.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of the Global Airport Information System Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors of the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global Airport Information System Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global Airport Information System Market. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by Application, price, financial position, Product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global Airport Information System Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global Airport Information System Market

Global Airport Information System Market, By System

• Airport Operation Control Center

• Departure Control System

Global Airport Information System Market, By Type

• Airside

• Terminal Side

Global Airport Information System Market, By Airport

• Class A Airports

• Class B Airports

• Class C Airports

• Class D Airports

Global Airport Information System Market, By End Use

• Passenger Systems

• Non-passenger Systems

Global Airport Information System Market, By Application

• Finance & Operations

• Maintenance

• Ground Handling

• Security

• Others

Global Airport Information System Market, By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• South America

• Middle East and Africa

Global Airport Information System Market, Key Players

• IBM Corp

• SITA

• Ultra-Electronics Holdings

• Rockwell Collins

• Amadeus IT Group

• Ikusi

• Inform GmbH

• Northrop Grumman Corp.

• RESA

• Siemens AG

• HCL Infosystems

• Thales Group

• Cisco Systems

• Microsoft

• NEC

• INFORM

• Intersystems Group

• VELATIA

• Lufthansa Systems

