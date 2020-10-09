Toucan rocked, Covas hides the PSDB in the campaign material for his re-election – selections Brasil

SÃO PAULO, SP – The campaign of Mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB), a rocked toucan, hides the re-election candidate’s party from its promotional material. The PSDB has been relegated to small print, along with the other acronyms that make up the Toucan Coalition.

The mayor’s re-election campaign coincides with a complicated moment for the image of the PSDB, targeted by Operation Lava Jato. Geraldo Alckmin, José Serra and Aécio Neves, all former presidents of the acronym, were denounced during actions in São Paulo.

The report checked dozens of images of virtual saints in Covas, but could not find the party’s brand or its mascot, the toucan. The same is happening in the government plan and in the mayor’s social networks.

The toucan campaign takes on a more streamlined aesthetic, with a great emphasis on the urn number, 45, and the slogan “strength, focus and faith”, alongside a design that resembles both a balloon and to a heart.

The slogan dates back as much to the battle in the mayor’s cancer treatment as it is a nod to the religious audience, the most coveted by the toucan campaign right now.

Covas’ ruling predecessor João Doria (PSDB), a foreigner at the time, gave the PSDB more visibility in his 2016 material. Doria faced a split in the party, which is not not currently, now controlled by him.

The report found old material from Doria’s campaign, with the party acronym above, in blue, with the right to a miniature toucan. The acronym, at the time, was still relatively untouched by complaints that had imploded its main rival, PT.

It wouldn’t last long. In May 2017, accusations would arise, which, among other politicians, reached the party’s main name, Aécio Neves, amid the JBS refrigerator scandal. With 39% rejection, Doria is also not appearing in the Covas campaign, just yet.

When questioned, the mayor’s campaign denied that it was hiding the PSDB. He says the choice has to do with the coalition.

“Brazilian legislation deals with this issue. When linked, member parties become one during the election period. Everyone in São Paulo unites 11 political parties, a wide spectrum of Brazilian political representation,” said the countryside, in a note.

The Covas team also claim that the mayor has been affiliated with the party from a young age and has never changed. “He is a social democrat and defends the strengthening of political parties”.

Toucans downplay the problem, indicating that the PSDB will appear at the right time. According to them, now is the time to present Covas and his projects. The PSDB, party members say, should appear in used materials sent to advisers, for example.

FGV political scientist Marco Antonio Teixeira sees a widespread movement towards party minimization.

“He’s used to wearing the acronyms that have built up over time, culminating in Doria’s personality when he said he wasn’t a politician, he was a manager. As this wear and tear is still significant. , the contestants highlighted the personality far more than the legend, ”he says.

“It is a paradox, because the monopoly of candidatures belongs to the parties. If you are not gone, you have no candidate. At the same time, the parties are left in the shade to avoid reaching the individual application. “

He claims the PT was already trying to reduce the appearance of the acronym, which could be reversed in this election. The PSDB, on the other hand, stresses that it emerged from a more recent process of attrition, its main leaders being affected by the investigations.

Another candidate who has hidden the acronym in his material is Márcio França, from the PSB (Brazilian Socialist Party).

On the right within his party, the ex-governor tries, at the same time, to obtain the votes of the bolsonaristas, with a great rejection of socialism, and of the people of the left who reject Doria.

“The voter will listen to the proposals of the coalition candidate. Therefore, it is reasonable that he – that is, the candidate for the post – is the highlight of the campaign material, and with whom, of course , the citizen seeks to identify himself. The official profiles of France on social networks already underline that he is affiliated to the PSB and candidate, by the acronym, to the city of São Paulo ”, specifies the campaign of France, in a note.

The other candidates, although they do not highlight the parties, do not go so far as to omit the acronyms in the documents as do Covas and France.

Although discreet in a heart, the star of the PT still appears in the materials of Jilmar Tatto. Petistas de São Paulo says the main bet is that Tatto will improve precisely because it belongs to the PT.