Adobe Photoshop wins first version of Mac tests with Apple Silicon

On Monday (16), Adobe announced the first beta version of Photoshop for Mac with Apple Silicon chipset. The new software is available to users of Creative Cloud version 5.3.1.470 or higher, and can be installed from the Beta Applications tab.

Unfortunately, it still has some limitations – according to the company, some features are not available at the moment and others may be slow to use.

Keep in mind that it is possible to continue using the stable version of Photoshop on Mac with Apple Silicon, however, it will run emulated in Rosetta which may end up affecting your performance a bit.

Despite this, it’s great news to see that Adobe is already taking the first steps in developing software that supports native architecture.

Once the stable versions are available, they will be able to harness all the firepower of the new processors which, moreover, impressed during the first benchmark tests, exceeding the even numbers obtained by the MacBook Pro 16 “with Intel Core i9.

That said, it’s only a matter of time before the entire Adobe suite is available for Apple Silicon, news that will be very well received by designers around the world looking for even faster workflows.