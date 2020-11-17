Sci-Tech

Optix MAG274QRF-QD, MSI offers 27 G-Sync 1440p for “eSports”

rej November 17, 2020

MSI is expanding its gamer monitor line with the announcement of the Optix MAG274QRF-QD. The machine relies on speed and responsiveness to meet the demands of esports games.

The Optix MAG274QRF-QD is a gaming monitor that is equipped with an IPS panel. The mechanics support Nvidia’s G-Sync technology and offer a refresh rate of 165 Hz with a GTG response time of 1 ms. We have 97% DCI-P3 and 147% sRGB coverage.

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD Gaming Monitor

Optix MAG274QRF-QD, details

This monitor is equipped with a 27-inch panel that offers a WQHD definition of 2560 x 1440 pixels. It is aimed at gamers and comes with the OSD Gaming Gaming OSD APP 2.0 application. This is display management via a software window with support for profiles. Of course it is possible to adjust the display parameters for different software.

MSI Optix MAG274QRF-QD Gaming Monitor

The equipment includes a stand that allows tilt (-5 ° ~ 20 °), lowering, lifting (0 ~ 100mm) and horizontal (-75 ° ~ 75 °) and vertical (-90 ° ~ 90 °) swivel adjustments . Finally, its connectivity is based on a DisplayPort 1.2a, two HDMI 2.0B, one USB C type. We also find two USB Type A ports.

The MAG274QRF-QD monitor will be available in France from the end of the fourth quarter of 2020 at the recommended public price of 499 euros including taxes.

