Climate Alliance calls for a stronger fight against global warming

In the opinion of the Climate Alliance, if the climate goals are to be met, the federal government must promote the transition to mobility much more strongly. Traffic is considered the main cause of CO2 emissions.

Berlin (dpa) – A broad alliance of climate protection organizations calls on the federal government to lead a more decisive fight against global warming.

In view of Wednesday’s climate cabinet meeting, the Climate Alliance in Germany, a coalition of more than 140 organizations, expects specific improvements, for example in transport policy or in building renovations.

“We expect the federal government to use the remaining ten months before the federal election to dramatically step up its climate protection measures,” writes CEO Christiane Averbeck. So far, the Federal Minister of Transport, Andreas Scheuer (CSU), has given no signals to lower emission limit values ​​for cars or to introduce a general speed limit. Traffic is one of the main causes of climate-damaging CO2 emissions.

The current reform bill of the law on renewable energy sources, which will be discussed on Wednesday in the Bundestag’s economic committee, does not sufficiently remove the obstacles to the expansion of green energy from an organizational point of view.

If Germany achieves its 2020 climate target, this will mainly be due to the economic crisis resulting from the corona pandemic. The government must pay more attention to pedestrians and cyclists as well as to local public transport, in some regions it is progressing only “at a turtle pace”. “There are many suggestions for a sustainable and socially just exit from the climate crisis. They need to be implemented much more decisively than before, ”Averbeck asked.

This Wednesday, for the first time in months, the climate cabinet of the federal government, in which the ministers concerned meet. It was used in the spring of 2019 to develop the federal government’s climate protection program. On Wednesday, among other things, an interim review of this program and negotiations on climate protection at EU level will be discussed.