Redmi Note 9 5G certified FCC and the global version should be called Redmi Note 9T

In addition, the documents made available by the FCC do not bring much news on the Redmi Note 9 5G (Redmi Note 9T). In general, we have confirmation that the device comes out of the box with a 5G connection, MIUI 12, Android 10 and dual-band WiFi.

Anyway, considering all the leaks released so far, we already know that the Redmi Note 9T is expected to hit the market with a MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. In addition, one should also expect a 6.53-inch IPS LCD display with a 13 MP lens hole.

The set of cameras will consist of four sensors, the main one having 48 MP. Finally, the battery has 5000mAh and supports 22.5W fast charging. For now, Xiaomi has not yet confirmed the release date of the Redmi Note 9 5G or Note 9T.