Global Account-Based Marketing Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Account Type, Component, Organization Size, Deployment Model, Industry and Region.

Global Account-Based Marketing Market was valued US$ 623.30 Mn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$1470.4 Mn by 2026, at CAGR of 13.04% during forecast period.

x

Account-based marketing complements the leading generation plan, in which businesses turn their attention to high-value accounts and try to reach stakeholders in a modified manner with the intent to generate more revenue. Major growth factors for the market include the focus on identifying the right audience, development of social media and social advertising, and increased customer lifetime value.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Deployment segment is expected, the cloud-based deployment mode benefits organizations with increased scalability, speed, 24/7 services, and improved IT security. Because of an increasing number of applications being deployed over the cloud, there is a shift from outdated on-premises account-based marketing solutions to cloud-based account-based marketing solutions across creativities of all sizes.

On the basis of Industry segment, The telecom and IT industry vertical’s market size in the account-based marketing market has grown rapidly, owing to the increasing number of subscribers generating large volumes of data and implementing account-based marketing for providing customers with better IT-enabled solutions and services. The government and public sector vertical, but, is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. Government and civil service agencies accept account-based marketing tools and services to understand customer behavior from the managed big data. Government and public sector organizations focus on customer-centric strategies to increase customer satisfaction. They accept account-based marketing services to leverage new data capabilities for clients in the public sector which shows increased interest in targeting specific job functions.

Geographically, North America is expected to have the largest market share in 2026. APAC is projected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the presence of half of the world’s mobile users, the largest number of social media users, the rising development of online shopping experience, and the increasing internet connection and speed in the region.

This report provides in depth study of “global Account-Based Marketing (ABM) Market”. This report also provides an in-depth survey of key trends in the market which is based on the various objectives of an organization such as profiling, the product framework, the quantity of production, and the financial health of the organization.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding Account-Based Marketing Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in Account-Based Marketing Market.

Scope of Global Account-Based Marketing Market:

Global Account-Based Marketing Market by Account Type:

• Strategic Account-Based Marketing (One-To-One Account)

• Account-Based Marketing Lite (One-To-Few Account)

• Programmatic Account-Based Marketing (One-To-Many Account)

Global Account-Based Marketing Market by Component:

• Tools

• Services

o Managed Services

o Professional Services

 Consulting Services

 Support and Maintenance Services

Global Account-Based Marketing Market by Deployment Model:

• Cloud

• On-Premises

Global Account-Based Marketing Market by Organization Size:

• Small and Medium Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Global Account-Based Marketing Market by Industry:

• Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

• Retail and Ecommerce

• Government and Public Sector

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Automotive and Manufacturing

• Media, Telecommunication, and It

• Others

Global Account-Based Marketing Market by Region:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• Hubspot

• Techtarget

• Demandbase

• Marketo

• 6sense

• Insideview

• Act-On Software

• Engagio

• Radius Intelligence

• Terminus

• Addaptive Intelligence

• Albacross

• Celsius Gkk International

• Drift

• Evergage

• Integrate

• Iterable

• Jabmo

• Kwanzoo

• Lattice Engines

• MRP

• Madison Logic

• Triblio

• Uberflip

• Vendemore

Global Account-Based Marketing Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/28686

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com