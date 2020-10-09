Global 8K Technology Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Device, Application, Resolution, and Region.

Global 8K Technology Market was valued US$ 2.80 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ 63.59 Bn by 2026, at CAGR of 55.5% during forecast period.

8K technology is a new technology and will dominate the monitor display market in forecast period until new competitive technology arrives in the market.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Since demand for 8K technology is increasing across the application, investment by big players in R&D is going northwards globally. Increasing demand from consumer electronics products such as TVs. Desktops, laptops are driving the 8k technology market globally. High resolution, fast response time, and better picture quality are some of the advantages that are discussed in the report with its impact on demand by region.

At the same time, report has studied and analysed the restraints in the growth of 8k technology such as high price, increased computational complexity and its offering of relatively less added value to early buyers compared the 4k technology. Report has also compared the future trend s between 4k technology and 8k technology in forecast period, which will give an idea to the decision makers about the future market of 8k technology and its competition.

Increased income of middle class in developing economies in the ASIA Pacific countries, aspirations for better quality products such as TVs with large-screen and high-resolution, better picture quality, realistic images are driving the market for 8k technology. At the same time demand drivers such as sports, cinema, gaming, and entertainment and advertising industries are adopting the 8k technology and are expected to have majority share in the 8k technology market in forecast period.

Samsung is leading the market with massive investments in research and development, and is expected to command half of the total 8k TVs sell in 2019. RED is a camera manufacturing company that has a strong presence in the market due to its high-quality product portfolio. Other players in the market with a strong focus on the 8K market are LG Electronics and Sharp.

North America held the largest share of the market in 2018 followed by APAC and it is expected to continue during the forecast period. North American companies are focusing on entering into partnership agreements to develop 8K products, as well as on increasing their expenditure in R&D, keeping in mind the potential of new technology. The US is the leading country in North America with high demand for 8K products including TVs, cameras, projectors, and monitors. Increasing demand for large-sized TVs with high resolution drives the 8K technology market growth in the country.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding the 8K Technology Market dynamics, structure by identifying and analysing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, the report also focuses on the competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, and SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in the near future to the emerging segment in the 8K Technology Market.

Scope of Global 8K Technology Market:

Global 8K Technology Market, by Device:

• Monitor

• Television

• Camera

• Fulldome

• Elevision

• Display

• Camera

• Notebook

• Projector

• Others

Global 8K Technology Market, by Application:

• Healthcare & Medical

• Consumer Electronics

• Commercial Applications

• FMCD

• Others

Global 8K Technology Market by Resolution:

• 7680 x 4320 Resolution

• 8192 x 4320 Resolution

• 8129 x 5120 Resolution

• 8192 x 8192 Resolution

Global 8K Technology Market by Region:

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific

• Central & South America

• Middle East & Africa

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• BOE Japan Co., Ltd

• Canon Inc.

• Dell Inc.

• Hisense Co. Ltd.

• Samsung Electronics

• LG Electronics

• Sony Corporation

• JVCKENWOOD Corporation

• Sharp Corporation

• Canon Inc.

• Red Digital Cinema

• Dell Technologies

• Leyard Optoelectronic

• Digital Projection

• Panasonic

• Hisense

• Changhong Electric

• Viewsonic

• TP Vision

• TCL Corp

• Innolux Corp

• Japan Display Inc.

• AU Optronics

• Ikami Electronics (U.S.A.)Inc

