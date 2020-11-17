Federal government on EU blockade: “It is not time to veto”

With their veto, Poland and Hungary block an important financial package from the EU, which also provides for rapid aid to member countries particularly affected by the crown. How can the blockage be resolved?

Brussels (dpa) – The federal government has called on Poland and Hungary to drop the blockade of billions of Corona economic aid and the EU’s long-term budget.

“The time is not for veto, but for swift action in a spirit of solidarity,” European Minister of State Michael Roth said on Tuesday in a statement during a video conference with his counterparts. Citizens of all EU Member States counted on this support. There is no excuse for the delays.

On Monday, Hungary and Poland vetoed a new procedure for sanctioning rule of law violations in order to prevent the political decision-making process over the EU’s financial package from continuing as planned. In addition to Corona’s planned reconstruction aid of up to € 750 billion, the EU’s long-term budget is also affected. For the next seven years, it includes funds amounting to almost 1.1 billion euros and finances, for example, agricultural subsidies and research programs.

Meanwhile, party leader Donald Tusk indirectly called on the CDU, CSU and other member parties of the European People’s Party to expel the Hungarian Fidesz party. “Anyone who is against the rule of law is against Europe,” wrote the Pole on Twitter. He expects a clear position from all EPP parties. “Opponents of our fundamental values ​​should no longer be protected by anyone,” Tusk wrote on Monday, without directly referring to Hungary or Fidesz.

How the blockade can be resolved is still unclear. Roth said on Tuesday that the current German Presidency of the Council of the EU was working hard to remove existing political obstacles. The blockade is expected to be the subject of a videoconference by heads of state and government scheduled for Thursday.

Germany will hold the rotating presidency of the Council of the EU until the end of the year. In this function, the federal government is also responsible for finding compromises in the event of conflict.