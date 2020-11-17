Pixel 5: Users Report Another Problem With Google’s Top End

As the Google Pixel 5 launched commercially about a month ago, many users are already starting to experience issues with the device.

Besides the apparent design flaw that leaves a gap between the screen and the body of the device (which Google has justified as being “normal”), now the owners of the laptop are reporting the presence of another flaw, luckily this time related to software.

According to reports posted on Google’s support forums, many Pixel 5 owners are experiencing volume inconsistencies as video audio is reduced during playback.

Additionally, in other cases, the system notification sounds are played at an extremely high volume even though the device is set to play them as low as possible.

Sounds include keypad noise in the Phone app, the camera shutter, the tone made when capturing the screen, and several more. Apparently even adjusting the volume doesn’t change anything, being the only way around the problem is to put the phone on silent.

This bug was first reported on October 17th and has made several complaints on Reddit as well, with many not even having a response from the search giant. A Google representative justified the problem by reporting the following:

On every Pixel phone, we’re working on improving the volume to make sure users don’t miss out on important calls or notifications. In Pixel, the rockets and notifications settings are tied to these volume changes, so both settings are affected. We appreciate your feedback on the issue and will work to resolve it in future Pixel 5 updates.

Simply put, at least now the search giant is aware of the bug, so we should see an update in the coming weeks and hopefully improve the user experience even further.

