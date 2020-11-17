Sports

Mourinho blasphemed on the international rupture: “Total security” |

London (dpa) – Starting coach José Mourinho has, in his usual way, left aside the current international break of the Corona season.

“A great week of football. Great emotions in international matches, good friendlies and total safety, ”Tottenham Hotspur coach said on Instagram. You can see the 57-year-old Portuguese doing a workout on a fitness machine.

The current international phase is not only strongly criticized by Mourinho due to the uncertain pandemic situation, different international regulations and the surrender of national actors.

“Corona test results after games, strangers running on the pitch while teams train, and much more,” wrote the Spurs coach, who is currently missing many of the club’s pros due to assignments internationals: “After another session with just six players, now is the time to take care of myself.”

