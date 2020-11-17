MacBook Air with Apple Silicon brings SSD 2x faster than its predecessor

We already know that the new MacBook Air with the Apple M1 chip is capable of significantly outperforming machines with an Intel processor, including, offering even more performance than the 16 “MacBook Pro with the Intel Core i9 chip.

And apparently this performance boost is not just related to the new processor, it also includes much higher speeds when it comes to the onboard SSD.

In terms of comparison, the MacBook Air with M1 chip was able to achieve speeds of up to 2676MB / s and 2190MB / s in the 256GB variant, this for reading and writing respectively.

This is possible thanks to the new controller which allows a noticeable gain in the performance of the flash storage, and if the numbers are already so good in the 256 GB variant, even exceeding by up to twice those obtained in the version with Intel chips, imagine how much they should reach models with 512 GB, 1 TB or 2 TB, for example.

Typically, SSDs with higher capacities are able to provide even faster reading and writing, so we can’t wait to see the numbers from these machines as well.

The result of this extra speed can dramatically improve the user experience when running apps and games, and an example of this can be seen in the following video, which shows the difference in the opening time of d ‘Affinity Photo:

The MacBook Air with M1 chip landed in Brazil at a cost of R $ 12,999 (up to 12x versus R $ 1,083.25) or R $ 11,699.10 in cash (10% off). So far, unfortunately, the machines are not yet available for sale.