Huawei wants to overturn UK ban after losing Trump election

After selling Honor to a consortium of Chinese companies, Huawei can now focus on other companies and even seek to remove some of the sanctions applied to its smartphone department.

This week, with the confirmation that President Donald Trump has lost the election in the United States, the Chinese giant has started to move into the 5G equipment market. That’s because Huawei is now fighting for the UK to reconsider the ban it approved earlier this year.

For those who don’t remember, the country was the first European territory to ban Huawei from its 5G infrastructure. According to analysts, this happened thanks to a scenario that mixes the great influence of the United States with the famous Brexit.

With the decision to occupy the White House on January 20, it looks like Huawei will use this to its advantage in several countries. Commenting on the matter, the company’s UK Vice President Victor Zhang said:

decision [do banimento] will have a major economic impact in the UK. The UK wants a balance of investments between London, the South East, the Midlands and the North of England. World-class connectivity is crucial to achieving this goal, and without it it is very difficult to bridge the UK’s economic imbalance gap. The government itself has said this will cause a three-year delay in 5G implementation and have a huge economic impact. Many people are surprised at the magnitude of the impact of this delay. An independent investigation by Assembly, an independent research firm, shows the delay will have an impact of £ 18.2 billion.

When asked about security concerns with Huawei equipment, the executive said the UK itself had already analyzed its devices and found no flaws:

The GCHQ concluded that the technical risks were manageable, as did two selected parliamentary committees. Personally, I don’t think there is a security reason for the UK to stop using Huawei. The United States lobbied the United Kingdom by sanctioning Huawei, and the United Kingdom was affected by these new, unwarranted sanctions.