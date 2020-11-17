Consumer IAM Market Unbelievable Growth || IBM Corporation, Microsoft, TransUnion LLC., Ping Identity. and more

The large scale Global Consumer IAM Market research report recognizes and analyses the emerging trends along with major drivers, challenges and opportunities in the market. Following aspects are kept into view while formulating this global Consumer IAM Market report and include the market type, organization size, availability on-premises, end-users’ organization type, and the availability in Global market size, revenue generated from the sales and technologies by various application segments are also evaluated in this Consumer IAM Market report.

Global Consumer IAM Market Analysis:

Global consumer IAM market is estimated to rise by 2026, registering a healthy CAGR of 17.7 in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in market value can be attributed to the increase in the demand for centralized monitoring, rise in the adoption of Internet of Things and increase in the growth of cyber threats

Details Key Players of Consumer IAM Market:

Few of the major competitors currently working in the global consumer IAM market are IBM Corporation, Microsoft, TransUnion LLC., Ping Identity., Onegini, Okta, Inc., Mitek Systems, Inc., LexisNexis, Gigya, Inc., GB Group plc (‘GBG’), Equifax, Inc., Experian Information Solutions, Inc., Aware, Inc., Centrify Corporation., TraXion Engineered Products, Zoho Corporation Pvt. Ltd ., Simeio Solutions, Ubisecure, Inc, Ergon Energy, Avatier among others.

Major Market Drivers, Restraint and Key Development:

Increase in the adoption of smart devices, smart buildings, smart homes and Internet of Things would enhance the market growth

Improper and lack of identity standards along with budgetary constraints in utilizing consumer IAM Solutions acts as a market restraint

In December 2016, Experian PLC and Touch Bank launched FraudNet. The FraudNet solution would help in protecting the customer from online frauds which includes account takeover, opening of fake accounts and fraudulent online transactions, offering a secure online transaction

Key Regions and Countries Studied in this report:

Regions North America Europe Asia Pacific Rest of the World Countries United States United Kingdom China Middle East Canada Germany Japan Africa Mexico France India Oceania Italy South Korea Taiwan

