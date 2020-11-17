Corn Fiber Market Size, Trends, Companies, Driver, Segmentation, Forecast to 2026

Selbyville, Delaware the prime objective of Corn Fiber report is to help the user understand the market in terms of its definition, segmentation, market potential, influential trends, and the challenges that the market is facing. Deep researches and analysis were done during the preparation of the report.

Rising adoption of corn fiber across various applications such as animal nutrition, food & beverages and textiles is a major factor driving the market growth. Corn is an agricultural product which contains high amount of starch. Corn fibers help in improving the properties of natural products like cotton and wool. The fabric produced using corn fiber is not only relatively cheap, but also requires low maintenance and offers additional comfort. Moreover, production of corn fiber requires less use of fuel and is ecofriendly.

Growing usage of corn fiber in bedding, carpets, readymade apparels, upholstery and diapers is further fueling the market size. Corn fiber provides similar properties of lustrous silk and has an excellent hand touch as well as brightness. Garments made using corn fiber have shown exceptional after wash appearance, good soil release and quick dying properties.

Elaborating on the application spectrum, meat food application segment is predicted to grow considerably during the study period. Growing demand for animal protein in consort with rising adoption of lean corn fibers for production of lean meat is aiding the segmental growth.

Meanwhile, corn fiber market share from beverages application is anticipated to witness substantial growth during the forecast period. Beverages based on corn fiber are perceived to be wholesome, natural and clean.

Regionally, Latin America corn fiber market is set to record a robust CAGR through 2026. Growing demand for high quality textiles and rising adoption of corn fiber across various industries are promoting the business scenario in Latin America.

Parallelly, corn fiber market in Middle East & Africa is predicted to grow substantially during the study period, primarily due to increasing fitness and gym activities and rising number of immigrants from developed economies.

The key companies in corn fiber market are HL Agro, J. Rettenmaier & Söhne GmbH & Co. KG, SunOpta Inc., Grain Processing Corp., Tate & Lyle PLC, Roquette Freres, Ingredion Inc., Cargill Inc. and Archer Daniels Midland Co. among others.

