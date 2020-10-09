Global 5G Technology Market : Industry analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) – by Usability, Technology, Application, and Region.

Global 5G Technology Market is expected to reach US$ XX bn from 2019 to 2026, at CAGR of XX% during forecast period.

Maximize market research predicts that 2020 will be the year in which 5G (Fifth-Generation) wide-area wireless networks come in the scale. There were almost 70 operators testing 5G in 2018, and by the end of 2019, we expect 20 operators to launch 5G service in at least part of their region with another 25 operators to launch in 2020, more than doubling the total. Additionally, we expect about 20 cellphone vendors to launch 5G-ready cellphones in 2020, and about 1 million 5G cellphonesto be shipped by years end. One million 5G modems will be sold, and around a million 5G fixed wireless access devices are expected to be installed.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of covid-19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Mobile operators are getting prepared for the mixture of notification and expectation for the 5G technology market. They know that it will open opportunities to capture assessment from new 5G use cases and widespread adoption of the Internet of Things (IoT). However, they are acutely aware that they will have to increase their infrastructure investments in this technology. For the time being, operators will still have to upgrade their 4G networks to deal withgrowing demand. In an analysis of one European country, it is predicted that network-related capital expenditures would have to increase 62% from 2020 through 2026, approximately doubling total cost of ownership (TCO) during that period.

At the end of 2020, 5G handset sales is expected to reach around 15–20 million (units) to represent approximately 1% of all smartphone sales, with sales taking off in 2021, the first year in which venders will sell more than 100 million 5G handsets. The most obvious benefits of these first 5G networks for users will be faster speeds than today’s 4G technology, peak speeds of gigabits per second (Gbps), and sustainable speeds expected to be in the hundreds of megabits per second (Mbps) that will fuel the growth of 5G technology market during forecast period.

In 2020 and 2021, 5G wireless technology will have three major applications,primarily, 5G will be used for mainly mobile connectivity, mostly by devices like smartphones. Second, 5G will be used to connect “minimum mobile” devices, mainly 5G modems or hotspots are dedicated wireless access devices, small enough to be mobile that will connect to the 5G network and then connect to other devices over Wi-Fi technology. As a final point, there will be 5G fixed-wireless access (FWA) devices, with antennas permanently fixed on buildings or in windows, providing a home or business with broadband in place of a wired connection.

As India is important emerging market, from the long term perspective, the Indian 5G market will be a huge market and will be second only to China.The long-term perception can be 10 years. Where Hong Kong will be the first market to deploy 5G technology in the South-East Asia region. Thailand, India and Vietnam will, follow Hong Kong and launch 5G. Huawei is working with Indian telecom operators in validating the technology that is core to 5G in the future. It is also working with local Telco’s for 5G field trials that may happen in the second half of the year.

Huawei is looking forward to talk to all stakeholders in India and engage with them with extensive consultations to relieve any security-related concerns. The investments in the country will continue to grow as part of the durable strategy for the ‘strategically important market’. India market is challenging and unique, but it is very important to market for Huawei. India has a huge population and huge telecom demand. Indian government push on 5G will support economic performance.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive assessment of the market and contains thoughtful insights, facts, historical data, industry-validated market data and projections with a suitable set of assumptions and methodology. The report also helps in understanding 5G technology market dynamics, structure by identifying and analyzing the market segments and project the global market size. Further, report also focuses on competitive analysis of key players by product, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence. The report also provides PEST analysis, PORTER’s analysis, SWOT analysis to address questions of shareholders to prioritizing the efforts and investment in near future to emerging segment in 5G technology market.

Scope of Global 5G Technology Market:

Global 5G Technology Market by Usability:

• Enhanced Mobile Broadband

• Massive Internet of Things

• Mission Critical Services

Global 5G Technology Market by Technology:

• Radio Access Technologies (RAT)

• Wi-Fi

• High-Speed Package Access (HSPA)

• Global System for Mobile (GSM)

• Worldwide Interoperability for microwave access (WiMAX)

Global 5G Technology Market by Application:

• Healthcare

• Consumer Electronics

• Retail

• Home Automation

• Energy & Utilities

• Automotive

• Industrial Automation

• Intelligent Buildings and Infrastructure

• Public Safety & Surveillance

Global 5G Technology Market by Geography:

• North America

• Asia Pacific

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

Key Players Operated in Market Include:

• China Mobile

• Verizon Communications

• AT&T

• Vodafone

• Nippon Telegraph and Telephone

• Sprint Corporation

• Deutsche Telekom

• Telefonica

• America Movil

• China Telecommunications Corporation

• Nokia Siemens Networks

• Telecom Italia

• Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd

• Orange S.A.

• Alcatel-Lucent S.A.

• Qualcomm Inc

• Samsung

• Ericsson.

• Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft

• NTT DoCoMo

• AT & T, Inc.

• KT Corporation

• Intel

• NEC

• Mediatek

• Cisco

• Cavium

• Qorvo

Global 5G Technology Market Request For View Sample Report Page : @ https://www.maximizemarketresearch.com/request-sample/29458

About Us:

Maximize Market Research provides B2B and B2C market research on 20,000 high growth emerging technologies & opportunities in Chemical, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Electronics & Communications, Internet of Things, Food and Beverages, Aerospace and Defense and other manufacturing sectors.

Contact info:

Name: Vikas Godage

Organization: MAXIMIZE MARKET RESEARCH PVT. LTD.

Email: sales@maximizemarketresearch.com

Website:www.maximizemarketresearch.com