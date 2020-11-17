You can celebrate! Xiaomi Mi 10 again receives version of MIUI 12 based on Android 11

A week ago, Xiaomi started to distribute MIUI 12.2.2.0.RJBCNXM, a firmware version based on Android 11, however, the Chinese had to put the update on hold, probably due to some bugs.

The good news is that the system has finally been re-released and the first high-end manufacturer to benefit from the novelty is the Xiaomi Mi 10 (reviewed here).

Weighing 3.6GB, the update brings a number of features like VLOG Mode, AI Watermark, and Super Document, in addition to shipping the Android security package dated October 2020.





Due to its large size, the installation process can take some time – and before you start it, remember that it is highly recommended that you back up important data.

According to GizmoChina, issues like overheating and excessive battery usage can occur after installation, as well as some third-party apps may not work as they should. Below you can see the changelog with the main changes to the new Mi 10 firmware version:

Super Document Newly added floating function panel, support for fast shrink and expand. Rich viewing functions in portrait mode, better reading experience in landscape mode. Added function [Importar PDF] one click for documents / forms / PDF document / form / PDF function [Screencasting] Added PPT / PDF function added [Thumbnail], faster to switch to pages Added rotary screen prompt switching function Optimized version APK size and runtime storage space Google security patch update (October 2020 ) to improve system security Stable MIUI version based on deep customization of Android 11 is released in VLOG mode. Added two “History and pace” templates Added VLOG mode to support scratch box function, you can save current shooting progress in scratch box Added AI watermarks – Added 3 watermarks Latitude and longitude location and water marks Optimized recording mode Built-in 8K video function input in top menu bar Optimize VLOG mode and upgrade run and download model functionality by cloud. New model VLOG will be sent from cloud in future Optimize watermark for new models After optimizing the user to adjust the zoom ratio of each camera function, within 30 seconds turn on the power again camera, go back to album camera and turn on camera on lock screen, keep zoom ratio unchanged

