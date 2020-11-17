Herrmann on appointment calendar: “Risk of injury increases”

Berlin (dpa) – Football professional Patrick Herrmann of Borussia Mönchengladbach looks with concern at the tight schedule in the coming weeks.

“We now have four home games in eleven days, and things will continue at a similar pace until Christmas Eve. The fact that the risk of injury increases, simply because there is little time to recover, cannot be denied, “the 29-year-old offensive player” ran.de “said in an interview. Responsible management the load is all the more important.

When asked if additional friendly dates for the national team wasn’t the wrong way to go, Herrmann replied: “These dates are exactly where you can try something. And the national coach spared the regular players, who are almost all challenged every 3 days, against the Czech Republic. “He believes that his teammates Florian Neuhaus and Jonas Hofmann, for example, are” happy with every chance to play for the national team. Nonetheless, you shouldn’t over-tighten the screw. “