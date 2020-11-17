Netflix to launch pandemic comedy with “Virgin at 40” director

Judd Apatow is in charge of the project in the direction and production, but he will also be co-author of the screenplay.

A scene from “Virgin at 40”.

The North American website “Deadline” reported this Monday, November 16 that Judd Apatow is preparing to lead the new bet of Netflix. The director of “Virgem aos 40 Anos” will direct and produce a still unnamed comedy, but also write the screenplay with Pam Brady (who has worked on projects like “South Park – The Movie”).

The film tells the story of a group of actors and actresses trapped in an isolated hotel due to a coronavirus outbreak. While there are still no confirmed stars for the project, sources have advanced to the post that the streaming platform wants to meet in the coming weeks with several well-known names in Hollywood, who could compete. with “Knives Out: Everyone is Suspicious” and “Un désastre d’artiste”.

Judd Apatow is the director of successful projects like “Um Azar do Caraças”, “Descarrilada”, “Um Belo Par … de Patins” and some episodes of the hit series “Girls” from HBO. The new film with Netflix will be his first project outside of the production studio Universal, with which he has worked since the debut of “Virgin at 40 Years” in 2005, which marked the start of his directorial career.