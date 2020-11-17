When will the space be privatized?

The fact that four astronauts – three Americans and one Japanese – set off for the International Space Station on Sunday in a capsule and rocket built by a private company is a reminder that there is a slow turn-around in manned spaceflight: a shift towards one always larger place occupied by companies.

Photo: rocket launch Sunday evening / NASA



From the first flight from the Soviet Yuri Gagarin in 1961, all astronauts traveled on board rockets built under the auspices of government agencies – NASA in the USA or RosKosmos in Russia. From Apollo rockets to Soyuz rockets through space shuttles, public silver, which was the focus of the decisions. The first exception was the flight of SpaceX's Falcon 9 rocket last May with two astronauts up there. SpaceX's launch on Sunday is also considered to be the first "operational" flight of Falcon 9 and its kite capsule, as it confirms that it is no longer just a simple test flight.

However, the fact remains that it is still public money: SpaceX, the company founded by billionaire Elon Musk, would never have started this adventure without the guarantee of government contracts. It costs $ 60 to $ 67 million per astronaut it is instructed to send to the space station (ISS). And NASA has given SpaceX and its competitor Boeing almost $ 8 billion in the past few years to develop their respective missiles.

These numbers explain why we speak of a "slow" transition to private business: it will take a long time before human space travel became a profitable business exempt from government funds. In the long term, for example, there are plans to dismantle the moon or asteroids.

In the short term, however, customers won't just be space agencies: a Texan company, Axiom Space, is on SpaceX's customer list to put four astronauts into orbit from 2021. Even a private space station cannot be ruled out, while life expectancy the ISS is nearing its end and that the Americans have shown little interest in investing in it longer.

This transition brings with it a number of unprecedented legal problems: No international organization manages who can or cannot put ships into orbit. The question arises every time we discuss the problem of "pollution" orbital – that is, the increasing number of satellites, which pollute the most desirable orbits and which pose an increasing risk of collision. For companies, sooner or later the question arises who has the right to do what.

