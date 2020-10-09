Global 3D Animation Market : Industry Analysis and Forecast (2019-2026) –By Technique, Component, Deployment, End-user, and Region.

Global 3D Animation Market was valued US$ 13.50 Bn in 2018 and is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026, at a CAGR of XX % during a forecast period.

Global 3D Animation Market, by Deployment

The major driver of 3D animation is wide used of 3D technology in the market and is expected to drive the market significantly. 3D animation techniques are one of the most active ways for communication as they display the human body in a polygonal form, which cannot be replicated using photography, sketch, and two-dimensional illustrations. However, the high energy consumption, 3D printing equipment and materials cost make the technology expensive and Lack of simplicity are hampering the market growth at global level.

Based on 3D animation technique, the 3D animation market is segmented into 3D Modeling, Motion Graphics, 3D Rendering and Visual Effects. 3D modeling is a technique in computer graphics for creating a 3D digital representation of any object or surface. 3D rendering is nothing but the automatically converting 3D wire frame models into 2D images on a computer.

Motion graphics are pieces of digital animation which create the illusion of motion or rotation, and are usually combined with audio for use in multimedia projects. Visual Effects is the process by which imagery is created or manipulated outside the context of a live action shot in film making. 3D animation is rapidly used in the media & entertainment, healthcare & life sciences, manufacturing, and education & academics industries.

Region-wise, the 3D animation market is segmented into North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Asia Pacific, and Latin America. North America held the XX% share of the 3D animation market in 2018 and it is expected to continue its leading position during the forecast period, owing the presence of a large number of 3D animation vendors with huge gamer population in North America. The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a high CAGR of XX% during the forecast period.

The objective of the report is to present a comprehensive analysis of Global 3D Animation Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with the analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all aspects of the industry with a dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market are presented in the report.

External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give a clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision-makers. The report also helps in understanding Global 3D Animation Market dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments and project the Global 3D Animation Market size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players By Type, Price, Financial position, Product portfolio, Growth strategies, and regional presence in the Global 3D Animation Market make the report investor’s guide.

The Scope of Global 3D Animation Market:

Global 3D Animation Market, by Technique:

• 3D Modeling

• Motion Graphics

• 3D Rendering

• Visual Effects

Global 3D Animation Market, by Component:

• Hardware

• Software

• Service

Global 3D Animation Market, by Deployment:

• On-premise

• On-demand

Global 3D Animation Market, by End-user:

• Media & Entertainment

• Architecture & Construction

• Education & Academics

• Manufacturing

• Healthcare & Life sciences

• Government & Defense

• Others

Global 3D Animation Market, by Region

• North America

• Europe

• Middle East & Africa

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

Key players operated in Global 3D Animation Market:

• Autodesk Inc.

• Adobe Systems Inc.

• Nemetschek SE

• NewTek Inc.

• NVIDIA Corp.

• Side Effects Software Inc.

• Smith Micro Software Inc.

• Intel Corp.

• BOXX Technologies Inc.

• Advanced Micro Devices Inc.

