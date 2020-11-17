🔎 Paris Metro – definition and explanations

introduction

Paris metro situation Paris and the inner suburbs Type metro in service 1900 Length (The length of an object is the distance between its two most distant ends. If the object is thread-like or spike-like, its length is …) of the network (A computer network is a set of devices that are interconnected to exchange information. In analogy to a network (a network is a “small network”, ie a small network) we call …) 214 km of lines 16 stations 300 drivers 1,409 Billions (One billion (1,000,000,000) is the natural number that follows nine hundred and ninety-nine million nine hundred ninety-nine thousand nine hundred and ninety-nine (999,999,999) and …) (2006) or 3.9 million travelers per day (The day or day is the interval between sunrise and sunset; c is the period between two nights during which the sun’s rays illuminate the sky. Its start (compared to midnight …) gauge (D he gauge is the distance between the inside of the two rows of rails on a railway line. The 1,435 mm (4 feet 8.5 in) gauge is the most widely used worldwide (60% of …). 1,435 mm Owner RATP (La Régie Autonomous des Transports Parisiens (RATP) is a STIF joint-stock company named by the stock exchange to manage the metro and other urban transport in Paris and its inner suburbs: buses, trams, etc.) (stations and infrastructures)

STIF (vehicle) operator RATP speed (We can distinguish 🙂 Average (The average is a statistical measure that characterizes the elements of a set of sets: it expresses the size that each member of the set would have …) 20 km / h

40 km / h (line 14) top speed 80 km / h clean, mainly underground, a total of 214 …)

RER d (The RER D serves most of the Île-de-France region along a north-south axis. It connects Orry-la-Ville (branch D1) and Creil (branch D3) in the north and Melun (branch D2) in the south) and Malesherbes (branch D4) via …) ‘Île-de-France

Tram (The tram (or tram) is a form of urban or urban public transport that runs on railways with flat rails (during those of …) in Île-de-France

Transilien (Transilien is the S-Bahn network of the French National Railway Company (SNCF). It mainly serves stations in Île-de-France, but also some in Upper Normandy in the USA.)

Bus (A bus (or bus), like a bus (or bus), is a motor vehicle for public transport used by travelers. The word bus and bus comes from Omnés Omnibus, the slogan of the hat maker Omnés in Nantes, where he was first stationed. ..) from Île-de-France edit A correspondence room (correspondence is an exchange of mail which generally extends over a long period of time. The term denotes the personal rather than the administrative mail exchange.) of the sender Saint Lazare.

The Paris metro (Paris is a French city, the capital of France and the capital of the Île-de-France region. This city is built on a loop of …) is one of the transport systems (transport from Latin trans, beyond and Portare, porter, is the act of carrying something or someone from one place to another.) Serving together the city (A city is an urban unit (a “human settlement” for the United Nations) expanded and densely populated (whose houses can be must …) of Paris and its agglomeration (An agglomeration is an urban ensemble based on the continuity of the built environment. corresponds to the city on the physical plan. One …). It has 16 lines on its own location ( The definition of one’s own location is given by the town planning code; it is a “right of way which is exclusively assigned to the operation of transmission lines” r meter (symbol m, from the Greek metron, measure) is the unit of basic length of the international system. It is defined as the distance that light travels in a vacuum in 1/299 792 458 seconds.) A line. Become one of the symbols of Paris, it is characterized by the density (The density or relative density of a body is the ratio of its density to the density of a body as a reference. The body of …) of its network in the heart of Paris and be homogeneous architectural style, influenced by Art Nouveau.

The first line of the Paris Metro was built in the run-up to the 1900 World’s Fair. It was inaugurated for a few months (the month (Du lat. Mensis “mois” and earlier in the plural “menstrues”) is an arbitrary period.) After the start of the exposure. The network then quickly became denser in intramural Paris (the term intramural or intra muros comes from Latin and originally defined the interior of a fortified city surrounded by walls. The term somewhat devoid of its meaning …) until the Seconde ( Seconde is the feminine of the adjective second that comes immediately after the first or that is added to something identical. The second is a unit of time The second arc is a measure …) World War. After a pause during the “Auto Decades” (1950-1970), several existing lines were extended to the inner suburbs (The suburb usually refers to the urbanized space of a city that is in the continuity of the built-up area of ​​its inner city. And what is administratively different from it.). The decisions made during the design phase (small distances between stations, reduced train capacity) currently limit the possibilities for expanding the network. However, the Paris Metro opened at the end of the century (A century is now a period of one hundred years. The word comes from the Latin saeculum i, which meant race, generation. It then indicated the length of a human generation and did. ..) finally a new fully automatic line, line 14 (The term line 14 is used to denote a large number of public transport lines :), which are particularly intended to relieve the A-line of the RER.

Today the underground transports around 3.9 million passengers a day (1.409 billion for 2006). It serves 300 stations (384 stops), of which 62 provide a connection with another line. The Paris subway stands for the number (The concept of number in linguistics is discussed in the article “Grammatical number”.) Of the passengers carried, it ranks fourth behind Tokyo (3.2 billion), Moscow () (2, 4 Billion) and Seoul (2 billion) ranks 7th for the length of its lines behind New York (New York, in English New York City (officially City of New York) to distinguish it from the state of New York is the capital of the United States, it has 8,143,200 inhabitants alone ….), London (London (in English: London – /? L? Nd? N /) is the capital as well as most of the major cities of England and Great Britain. The city was more than Founded 2000 years ago by the Romans and today it is a cultural, commercial and … center. Madrid (Madrid is the capital of Spain The largest and most populous city in the country is the capital of the Autonomous Community of Madrid, which is part of the Madrid province and in the is also the headquarters of OM det T, …), Seoul, Tokyo, Moscow (but in first place if we include the RER lines) and in second place for the number of stations behind New York (422 stations for 468 stops).

The Paris metro network is operated by RATP. This public body (under French law, a public body is a legal entity governed by public law with a certain administrative and financial autonomy (as opposed to a …) from the state, which also manages part of the RER network. The Paris bus network and its inner suburbs as well as three of the four tram lines Île-de-France (T1, T2 and T3) are service providers of the Syndicat des transports d’Île-de-France (STIF), to which it is bound by a multi-year contract. STIF, transport organization authority (In France, a traffic organizing authority is one of the municipalities to which the Law on Guidance for Internal Traffic No. 82-1153 of December 30, 1982 known as Loti commissioned the mission …) of Île-de-France, is the commissioner or owner of the Paris metro network.

The service of Paris and its agglomeration is also ensured by other means of transport (transport is the fact that something or someone is transported from one place to another, mostly by vehicles and common means of communication (road, etc.): the RER (451 million passengers in Year 2006 in the RER RATP network), the Transilien (railway (iron is a chemical element, symbol Fe and)) atomic number 26. It is the transition metal and the most common ferromagnetic material in suburban life …) 655 million passengers including the RER SNCF network), four special tram lines (64 million passengers)), the bus network (997 million passengers in 2006) as well as two lines with a light automatic vehicle (The VAL (light automatic vehicle) is a fully automatic closed tire subway .) (VAL), the local airport service.