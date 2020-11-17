📰 A light that could reveal alien life beneath the surface of Europe

Close your eyes and imagine yourself on an ice-covered planet. If you take a closer look at it, you’ll notice that it gives off a subtle bluish halo. This setting is not that of the next Star Wars film, but that of Europe (Europe is a terrestrial region that can be viewed as an independent continent, but also as the western end …), one of Jupiter’s moons, the researcher relates ( One researcher), according to simulations published this week by Murthy Gudipati, is referring to a person whose job it is to do research. It is difficult to clearly define the role of researchers in both research fields …) at NASA (The National Aeronautics and Space Administration (“Administration nationale de l’Aéronautique et de l’Espace”), better known under the abbreviation NASA , is the government agency responsible for the program spatially …).



Europe is particularly studied by astronomers because theories point to the presence of an ocean (an ocean is often defined in geography as a huge body of salt water. In fact, it is more like a volume, including water …) underground that could contain life forms (Life is the name given 🙂 Aliens. To confirm this hypothesis, NASA scientists would like to get more information about the chemical composition of the surface (A surface generally refers to the surface layer of an object. The term has several meanings, sometimes geometric object, sometimes physical boundary, and is often … ) from Europe. To do this, Murthy Gudipati and his team suggest looking at light (light is the amount of electromagnetic waves visible to the human eye, that is, contained in wavelengths of 380 nm …) emitted by the ice of the satellite (satellite can relate :). Depending on the salts contained in these ice creams, they would glow in the dark by emitting light that can range from blue (blue (from the old High German “blao” = brilliant) is one of the three basic colors. Its length The wavelength lies roughly between 446 and 520 nm. The brightness varies from cyan to one more hue …) to green (green is a complementary color that corresponds to light whose wavelength is between 490 and 570 nm. The human eye has a receptor called …).

It is not the presence of these salts that make the ice shine (ice is water in a solid state.), But the constant bombardment of the surface of Europe by electrons caused by the ice magnetic field (in physics the magnetic field (or the magnetic induction or magnetic flux density) a quantity that is characterized by the data of a …) of Jupiter, which causes this phenomenon. By interacting with the salts present in the ice, the electrons transfer part of their energy to them (energy in common sense denotes anything that makes it possible to carry out a work, to produce heat, light, a. To produce movement), which they in put you in a state of excitement. When they settle down, the salts give off light and each type of salt has its own signature by which it can be identified.

This scintillation phenomenon is known to scientists who have been using it for years to make particle detectors, for example for medical imaging (medical imaging includes the means of capturing and restoring images of various physical phenomena (magnetic resonance, reflection …) The IceCube collaboration uses this principle to observe particles coming from the sun (The sun (Sol in Latin, Helios or Ήλιος in Greek) is the central star of the system.In the astronomical classification, it is a yellow dwarf-type star and …) by transforming the ice of the Antarctic (Antarctic (pronounced) [ɑ̃.taʁk.tik] Listen) is the southernmost continent on earth. It is located at the South Pole, is surrounded by the Southern Ocean (or Antarctic Ocean) and is delimited by a gigantic detector (A detector is a technical device (instrument, substance, matter), the state of which changes in the presence of the element or situation, for which it was …) of a cubic kilometer (In Euclidean geometry a cube is a prism, the faces of which are all square. Cubes are one of the most remarkable solids of space. It is one of the five solids of …).

Did you like this article? Would you like to support us? Share and / or comment on it with your friends on social media. This will encourage us to post more similar topics!