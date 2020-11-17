WD_BLACK stores that land editions in the colors of Call Of Duty

Western Digital (NASDAQ: WDC) partnered with Call of Duty to reinvent three high-performance solutions from the WD_BLACK range. Western Digital is offering players a limited edition of three products with the look of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War and giving players bonus Call of Duty Points to use in-game.

The three WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Black Ops Collector’s Edition discs of the Cold War are:

The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive The WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive SSD The new WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD PCIe Gen4.

Jim Welsh, senior vice president of consumer solutions for Western Digital, said

“We’re excited about this collaboration with Call of Duty, which gives us the opportunity to offer these limited editions to avid gamers. Players aren’t kidding when it comes to their gaming experience. That’s why we’ve designed optimized storage solutions to give you full Call of Duty immersion. “

Ander Nickell, Director of Brand Partnerships and Integrated Marketing at Activision. explained

“As the gaming community hears about the new Black Ops, we’re committed to ensuring that our fans have the best possible gaming experience. Western Digital’s WD_BLACK brand was specially developed for gamers, and we hope our fans are as excited as we are. “

WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Special Edition P10 of the Black Ops Cold War Game Drive:

The WD_BLACK P10 Game Drive is specially designed for gamers who want to unlock the potential of their PC or compatible console2 by saving their game library in an easy-to-carry format. With the purchase you will receive a voucher for 1,100 Call of Duty points, which can be redeemed for in-game items1. This special edition will be available in 2 TB for € 116.99.

Visit the Western Digital website for more information. It should be available from select retailers in early December 2020.

WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Special Edition P50 Game Drive SSD of the Black Ops Cold War Special Edition.

The SSD WD_BLACK P50 Game Drive offers compatible PCs and consoles2 incredibly fast playback speeds that reduce loading times for a better gaming experience. Upon purchase, players will receive a 2400 Call of Duty points voucher that can be redeemed for items in game 1. This special edition will be available in 1 TB for € 298.99.

WD_BLACK Call of Duty: Special Edition SN850 NVMe SSD (1 TB) from Black Ops Cold War.

This innovative, high-performance PCie Gen4 SSD reduces loading times and transfers files at incredible speeds. The WD_BLACK SN850 NVMe SSD is based on the next generation PCIe Gen4 technology and offers smoother loading of applications to start very quickly. Upon purchase, players will receive a voucher for 2,400 Call of Duty points that can be redeemed for in-game items1. This special edition will be available in a 1 TB ** model without a heat sink for € 237.99.