Former Argentine coach Sampaoli tested positive in Corona

Belo Horizonte (dpa) – Former Argentine national football coach Jorge Sampaoli and his entire coaching staff at Atlético Mineiro have been infected with the corona virus.

“All the people who have tested positive are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms and are already properly isolated,” said a message on the website of the Brazilian league leaders’ club. As a result, there is only one player among the nine who tested positive.

Sampaoli, who won the 2015 Copa America in Chile, took over the Belo Horizonte squad shortly after the first Corona case in Brazil, which occurred in late February. The 59-year-old had coached FC Santos until mid-December and followed the recently sacked former Venezuelan national coach Rafael Dudamel to Atlético Mineiro. With the national team of his home country, Sampaoli failed in the second round of the World Cup two years ago in Russia.