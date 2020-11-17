2020 Upcoming: How has COVID-19 hit the Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Market

One of the sectors in which billions of dollars are spent and gained is the aerospace industry. This industry requires high level of maintenance for safe travel. Therefore, the aerospace maintenance chemical sector is considered for maintenance, repair and overhaul activities of the airplanes. Various solvents, fluids, gadgets and adhesives are used for cleaning and maintaining the aircrafts.

The Role of the Deadly Covid-19 Virus:

At a global level, the aerospace maintenance chemical sector is just marginally affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. The big players of this sector, like the PT Garuda Maintenance Facilities, remain untouched by this outbreak. The reason for this is the growing demand of disinfectants and sanitization requirements for the airplanes.

According to a report published by Research Dive, the aerospace maintenance chemical sector is estimated to surpass the $8,373.3 million mark by 2026.

The demand for airplane hygiene and sanitation has paved way for several vendors to sell their disinfectant products to the aircrafts. The hygiene ensures safe travel for the passengers and also enhances the trust in the airplane services. The aerospace maintenance chemical industry will rise extensively in the post Covid-19 period as more people will opt for air travel. Moreover, this sector provides crew and passenger safety through periodic sanitation as well.

Reliable Kits for Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Sector:

This sector handles the maintenance of the airplanes by using chemicals and machines. There are some well-defined methods for this which is as follows:

Vapor Degreasing Method:

The aerospace maintenance chemical sector uses several solvents and fluids for removing contaminants from vital parts. The vapor degreasing method eliminates metalworking fluids, cutting oils, corrosion inhibitors, and waxes from the airplanes’ parts. This is the most simple and effective method to ensure that all the crucial components is clean, thus, passing all safety protocols. This method requires minimum floor space and energy, unlike the aqueous immersion method. Moreover, the cleaning can be carried out in the same chamber rather than using multiple rooms.

The Enviro Tech’s aerospace solvent is one such solvent used in vapor degreasing method. This is a stabilized n-propyl bromide based solvent and is approved by the Boeing company. This solvent is an azeotropic mixture which can be reused multiple times after a distillation process. The boiling point of this solvent is 160?F which is considered as safe for removing oils and contaminants.

Another product of Enviro Tech is the fluorinated solvent which is also Boeing approved. This solvent consists of a stabilized 1, 2 trans dichloroethylene chemical compound. This is non-flammable and is considered safe for human use due to its low toxicity levels. The fluorinated solvent is actively used on primed or painted surfaces. Moreover, the utilization of stabilizers is unnecessary for maintaining this solvent’s integrity. This can be reused several times after a distillation process.

Apart from these solvents, 1, 1, 1-trichloroethane (TCA), trichloroethylene (TCE) and n-propyl bromide (nPD) solvents are also used in the vapor degreasing method. However, these chemicals are considered to be carcinogenic, cause ozone layer depletion and are also hazardous air pollutants. Therefore, their usage is kept to a minimal by the aerospace maintenance chemical sector.

Aqueous Immersion Cleaning Method:

This method exclusively deals with soils such as electro-discharge machine oils (EDM), machining oils and, non-destructive testing dye penetrating oils. This technique is preferred over vapor degreasing method because all the cavities and the complex parts of the aircraft are cleaned efficiently. There are four different techniques of carrying out aqueous immersion which are given below:

Agitated Immersion:

In this process, the pieces are put on a platform which moves in and out of the solvent vertically. The chemical spots the oils and breaks it down, thus, cleaning the bulky surfaces of the metal parts. This method cleans the blind spots and operates on minimum mechanical energy. The agitated immersion method works well with components like engine heads, molds, and small parts in baskets.

Spray Under Immersion:

This method works on the principle of diffusion in which the contaminants travel from a region of high concentration to a region of low concentration. Therefore, all the dirt and unwanted particles are collected in the solvent. Here, a pump is also used which functions like a Jacuzzi that sucks out all the contaminants. This method saves ample amount of time but costs a fortune.

Spray Washing:

This technique can be compared to a dish washer because the mechanism is the same. Several high pressure sprayers surround an internal chamber where the cleaning is carried out. The cleaning time is quick; however, this method is incongruous for clearing out grooves, curves and internal surfaces of the aircraft’s parts.

Ultrasonic Cleaning:

This is the most powerful and active method for washing the airplane’s components. This is an all-rounder technique because it breaks oils and cleanses blind spots. The ultrasonic cleaning is also used in automotive and health sectors as well.

A Glimpse of Frequently Used Items:

Other than solvents, numerous other goods are also preferred by the aerospace maintenance chemical sector. Some of the recommended ones are as follows:

Adhesives

Lubricants

Sealants

Resins

Polishes

Corrosion inhibitors

Aircraft leather cleaners

Aviation paint strippers

Wrapping off the Aerospace Maintenance Chemical Sector:

The aerospace maintenance chemical sector manages the airplanes through various procedures. This sector is constantly coming up with innovative products that are non-toxic, pollutant free and, eco-friendly. The Covid-19 pandemic definitely got things rolling for the aerospace maintenance sector due to their excellent sanitation and cleaning techniques.

