2020 Speculate: Research Report with COVID-19 Impact Analysis and Forecast growth of Activated Carbon Market

Post COVID-19 Impact on Activated Carbon Market

With the emergence of the COVID-19 crisis, the world is fighting a health pandemic as well as an economic emergency, almost impacting trillions of dollars of revenues.

Our study helps to acquire the following:

Long-term and short-term impact of Covid-19 on the market

Cascading impact of Covid-19 on Activated Carbon Market, due to the impact on its extended ecosystem

Understanding the market behaviour Pre- and Post-COVID-19 pandemic

Strategy suggestions to overcome the negative impact or turn the positive impact into an opportunity

Pre COVID-19 Analysis on Activated Carbon Market

Activated carbon or also called as an activated charcoal is a type of treated carbon material with small and low volume pores that are used in the adsorption processes. These carbon materials have high surface area and are used for diverse chemical reactions in order to upturn the reaction between molecules. Activated carbon substances are produced from several sources such as wood, coconut husk, lignite, coir, and other materials.

As per Research Dive blog , a high carbon content organic material is processed in manufacturing of activated carbon. The key property of activated carbon is physical adsorption, which can be useed for decaffeination, purification,filters, metal finishing, and removal of fuel storage and pollutants.Gaseous and liquid phase of activated carbon improves its uses in removal of dissolved radon, lead, mercury, and other odor-causing compounds. This offered benefits of activated carbon is likely to drive the global activated carbon market growth in the coming years.

Recent Developments in the Activated Carbon Industry

The governments of various developed & developing economies, and non-profit organizations are increasing implementation of environmental regulations to minimize water pollution. Also, as the technology is advancing and the top gaining players of the global activated carbon industry are coming up with new strategies and products to strengthen the position of the market.

For instance, in November 2016, the filter aid business and the activated carbon of CECA was acquired by the Calgon Carbon Corporation. The CECA is a subsidiary of France-based Arkema Group.



Activated Carbon Market Segmentation by End Use

Water Treatment

Food & Beverage Processing

Pharmaceutical & Medical

Automotive

Air Purification

Others

In April 2018, the Boston-based performance materials and specialty chemicals company, Cabot Corporation was appointed as a new supplier for granular activated carbon by the New York state department of environmental conservation. This granular activated carbon was selected for the role of removing perfluorooctanoic acid contamination.

In August 2018, Ingevity, a specialty chemicals leader of The South Carolina, developed a new product namely “AquaNuchar.” This is a wood-based activated carbon, which was used by the North Carolina water authority to treat municipal water.

In June 2019, Jacobi Carbons and Air 2 Public GmbH has entered into an agreement forthe supply activated carbon in order to efficiently remove NOx from the street air.

In October 2019, Cabot Corporation launched the “ATHLOS™”, which is the latest addition to the specialty materials family of the company.The product is a carbon nanostructures (CNS) and has an excellent electromagnetic interference balance. The ATHLOS can even equip end-users to sustainably manage and use new-age applications and plastic products.

Market Scenario of Activated Carbon Industry

Global activated carbon market is estimated to experience a progressive growth during the forecast period. Increasing number of novel product launches by leading manufacturers is playing a crucial role in creating massive opportunities in the global market. Increasing trend towards health standards is also predicted to drive the market growth from 2019 to 2026. However, price volatility of raw materials is restricting the growth of activated carbon market.

Rising demand for water treatment process along with the growing requirement of products and their derivative for the treatment of waste sludge are significant factors giving substantial uplift to the growth of activated carbon market in the coming years. As per the Research Dive report statistics, the industrial activated carbon market is expected to reach up to $9,486.5 million by the end of 2026. Geographically, the North America region is likely to dominate the industry as activated carbon is extensively used in various sectors such as production industries and waste water treatment in this region. In addition, the report profiles key players functioning in the global market who are concentrating more on new product launches and geographical expansion to maintain a strong position in the global industry.

