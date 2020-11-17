The PNY XLR8 CS3040 SSD is available from € 128

PNY Technologies today announced the availability of the XLR8 CS3040 M.2 SSD. NVMe Gen4 x4, the “CS3040”, delivers the next-generation speed and ultra-high performance demanded today.

PNY’s drive to develop an ultra-fast internal storage system that would meet today’s needs of 4K and 8K content creators, as well as demanding applications and games, led to the company’s first PCIe 4.0 SSD. .

With CPU and motherboard manufacturers’ growing support for the latest NVMe Gen 4.0 protocol, an SSD is imperative that, when combined, will bring even the most demanding of users to a true gen level. 4.0 and give them the performance and experience they have always expected.

The CS3040 offers access to the highest performance and next-generation speed and offers sequential speeds1 of up to 5,600 MB / s read and 4,300 MB / s write speeds for maximum productivity and higher productivity. A whole new level of gaming experience.

SSD XLR8 CS3040, prices

The CS3040 family is available in two versions: with or without an integrated heat sink made from extruded aluminum, which is designed for better heat dissipation and improved performance in even the most demanding applications.

The extruded aluminum heat sink provides 45 grams of thermal mass and has been carefully designed with eight vertical ribs, which allow a larger dissipation surface and optimized air flow, and enable faster heat absorption and dissipation during prolonged workloads.

Product features:

Extruded aluminum heat sink on select models. Next generation speeds up to 5,600MB / s Seq. Read and 4,300 MB / s Seq. Write Improved bandwidth for extreme performance and low latency, making it superior to SATA and NVMe Gen 3 SSDs. Lower power consumption leads to higher energy efficiency. Longer lifespan due to the capacity of driving to withstand extreme conditions and retaining data even if dropped.

Product Specifications:

PNY XLR8 CS3040 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 SSD PCIe 4.0 interface (NVMe Gen4 x 4) NVMe 1.4 compatible Format: M.2 2280 Capacities: 500 GB, 1 TB and 2 TB Speed: up to 5,600 MB / s read and up to write at 4,300 MB / s (varies by model) Warranty: 5 years

In addition to the introduction of the CS3040, PNY is rounding off its SSD range by adding additional capacity and new M.2 hard drive capacity to the current models.

CS2130 4 TB NVMe M.2: up to 3500 MB / s read and 3000 MB / s write CS3030 4 TB XLR8 NVMe M.2: 3500 MB / s read and 3100 MB / s write CS900 M.2 SATA III in 250 GB , 500 GB and 1 TB, the sequential speeds vary depending on the capacity and reach up to 550 MB / s read and up to 515 MB / s write speed.

Product availability:

The PNY XLR8 CS3040 M.2 NVMe Gen4x4 SSD is available from € 128.21 including VAT.