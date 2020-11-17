The pleadings in the Halle process come closer

Magdeburg (dpa / sa) – At the end of the collection of evidence in the trial of the right-wing terrorist attack in Halle, one of the central questions of the proceedings should again be addressed: what effects the racist attack and anti-Semitic influence on Jewish life in Germany?

To this end, the court wishes to question on Tuesday an employee of the Federal Association of Research and Information Centers on Antisemitism. For example, it will affect events and security measures in Jewish institutions, a court spokesperson said.

In addition, the psychiatric report on the accused will be completed on Tuesday. Subsequently, presiding judge Ursula Mertens could close the collection of evidence, the Higher Regional Court (OLG) Naumburg said.

It depends, among other things, on the time it takes to question the witness. If he responded quickly to all indictment, ancillary prosecution and defense questions, Mertens could give the floor to the federal prosecutor for their final conference on Tuesday or Wednesday the day after the trial. After the indictment, the defense and the 21 lawyers of the 45 co-plaintiffs plead. The pleadings are therefore likely to drag on for several days of negotiations.

On October 9, 2019, a terrorist attempted to kill 51 people who were celebrating Yom Kippur, the highest Jewish holiday in the Halle synagogue. He ran aground at the door, then shot a passerby and later a young man in a kebab shop and injured others. German Stephan Balliet, 28, confessed to the crimes and justified them with anti-Semitic and racist conspiracy theories. The trial has been taking place before the LG Naumburg since July; it takes place in Magdeburg for reasons of space.

On Tuesday, Mertens and the other four judges are also due to rule on a defense request. At the beginning of November, she asked for the suspension or a three-week break in the proceedings.

The killer encountered a black man while on the run, and the federal prosecutor charged him with negligent bodily harm. Several co-prosecutors described this as a “factual and legal error in judgment”. In the opinion of representatives of the man who had been beaten and injured, it had become evident during the trial that the accused had deliberately and with the intention of killing him approached his client when he recognized him as a black man.

The lawyers therefore requested that a conviction for attempted murder also be considered. Mertens followed suit and gave the defense corresponding advice.

In such cases, the defense can request the stay if this changes the situation. If the court agreed, the process could explode. However, this is considered highly unlikely: in a preliminary assessment, Mertens said that she does not recognize any new facts and tends to reject the defense claim. Before that, however, she must discuss it with all the other judges. Since she had given those involved in the process until midnight Monday to comment on the request, it was still not clear on Monday when this consultation should take place and a final result can be expected.

The corona pandemic poses a more real threat to the continuation of the process as planned. At the start of the partial lockdown, Mertens had tightened the distance rules in and in front of the courtroom and widened the mask requirement. If there are still infections among those involved in the process, the Code of Criminal Procedure allows an interruption of up to three months. If the end of evidence gathering and the final conferences go according to plan, a judgment could be handed down in December. After the trading days of Tuesday and Wednesday, the process is to continue in early December.