For Windows 10 and cumulative updates, Microsoft is announcing changes in December 2020

Microsoft is announcing some changes to Windows 10 cumulative updates. They’ll take effect in December 2020 and will affect two things, the drivers and the preview.

Operating system maintenance will be slightly messed up next month. We shouldn’t be expecting one revolution, but two adjustments. Cumulative update previews are not published. Patch Tuesday, for its part, will not be affected. It is clear that this big monthly meeting on the second Tuesday of December is still relevant. However, there will be no release of the preview versions of the cumulative updates that Microsoft is expected to release.

The reason is simple, it’s about the holidays. Redmond explains

“Because of the minimal activity on vacation […] No preliminary versions will be published for December 2020. Monthly service will resume with the January 2021 security releases. “”

Driver for Windows 10 and “Microsoft Approval”

The second change affects pilots. Your publication will be slowed down in December. The giant emphasizes

“As the US holiday season approaches, we would like to remind you of the submission schedule for the release of drivers that require ‘Microsoft Approval’. The last day a pilot project will be submitted for use in 2020 is December 3, 2020. […] Any driver who took a break on December 18 or later will not be restarted until the start of the new year. “”

More specifically, Microsoft states that submitting a pilot on December 3rd must end the “Microsoft approval” and begin the monitoring phase before December 17th. A pilot submitted on December 11th is expected to pass the Microsoft Approval phase in December. Due to the blocking days, the first opportunity to publish via Windows Update will be on January 4, 2021.

The traditional schedule and the return to normal are scheduled after the end of the year holidays.