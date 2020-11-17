National player Kastening: “I like cleaning up”

Frankfurt / Main (AP) – National handball player Timo Kastening has an unusual ritual before home games with his Bundesliga club MT Melsungen.

“If we only play in the evening, then it’s always cleaning day for me,” the right-winger reported in an interview with the new magazine “Bock auf Handball” and confessed: “I like to clean. “.

He even asked his teammates Silvio Heinevetter and Julius Kühn, “what I have to do to become their housekeeper. I think I’m not that bad at it. According to his own statement, the single is now doing pretty well on the stove. “I don’t want to pretend to be a free spirit yet. But I’m learning to cook,” Kastening says.

The 25-year-old, who came to Melsungen from Hanover this summer, had become a shooting star in the DHB squad with strong performances at the European Championships in January and was subsequently named “German Handball Player of the Year” . Kastening is currently in quarantine with the entire MT team due to a positive Corona case with his club colleague Finn Lemke.