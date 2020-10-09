Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics Market : Industry Analysis and Market Forecast (2019-2026) – by Deployment, Solution, Organization Size, Vertical, and Geography.

Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics Market is expected to reach US$ XX Bn by 2026 at a CAGR of XX %.

Asia Pacific market for cloud analytics has been segmented into deployment, organization size, solutions, and geography. On the basis of deployment, the Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics market is divided into private cloud, public cloud, hybrid cloud, and community cloud. Based on solutions, the Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics market comprises cloud BI tools, enterprise information management, enterprise performance management, hosted data warehouse solutions, government, risk, and compliance, complex event processing, and analytics solutions. Considering the organization size, it includes small and medium-sized business and large enterprises. According to vertical, market is segmented into BFSI, media and entertainment, business and consulting services, research and education, retail and consumer goods, telecommunication, healthcare and life sciences, energy, government, manufacturing, and others. Geographically market is divided into Asia Pacific, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Others.

The report study has analyzed revenue impact of COVID -19 pandemic on the sales revenue of market leaders, market followers and market disrupters in the report and same is reflected in our analysis.

Initially the requirement of cloud analytics was primarily driven by marketing needs or to connect information of organization across borders. But as technology has evolved companies in Asia Pacific region especially China has begun introducing data analytics and cloud based analytics across all industries along with being enthusiastically adopted by the government as well. In parallel with developments North America, China’s internet giants have all started out specializing in their own niches including search, retail and social.

Data analytics and cloud computing are the two of the most critical areas that has enabled the market for cloud analytics. In the beginning of the technology’s lifecycle, the implementation of cloud solutions in the analytics market was very slow. In the recent times, the power for analytics on the cloud has projected the market across both small and medium businesses (SMBs) as well as enterprises. This market is expected to be more competitive in the coming years as the focus is expected to be more on performance and scalability, where start-ups as well as tier one companies will have a bigger role to play.

China, India, Japan, and South Korea are some of the key countries that been the major contributors of the growth of the Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics market. China’s tech-savvy consumers and candidness toward embracing newer technological innovations is a forerunner of growth for the cloud analytics market in Asia Pacific region. With all of these factors, businesses in Asia Pacific region are taking advantage of big data analytics and entering its next phase of technological and economic growth.

Key players operated in market includes Talking Data, ZDNet, Avanade China, CIO, Think China, ISEMAG, Bain & Company, SAP SE, Oracle Corporation, Microsoft Corporation, IBM Corporation, Google Incorporation, Hewlett-Packard, Vmware, Inc., Microstrategy, BAB, Intel Corporation, Nanobi Analytics, Birst.

The objective of the report is to present comprehensive Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics Market including all the stakeholders of the industry. The past and current status of the industry with forecasted market size and trends are presented in the report with analysis of complicated data in simple language. The report covers all the aspects of industry with dedicated study of key players that includes market leaders, followers and new entrants by region. PORTER, SVOR, PESTEL analysis with the potential impact of micro-economic factors by region on the market have been presented in the report. External as well as internal factors that are supposed to affect the business positively or negatively have been analyzed, which will give clear futuristic view of the industry to the decision makers.

The report also helps in understanding Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics Market North America for Asia Pacific dynamics, structure by analyzing the market segments, and project the Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics Market North America for Asia Pacific size. Clear representation of competitive analysis of key players by type, price, financial position, product portfolio, growth strategies, and regional presence in the Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics Market North America for Asia Pacific make the report investor’s guide.

The scope of Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics Market:

Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics Market by Deployment:

• Private cloud

• Public cloud

• Hybrid cloud

• Community cloud

Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics Market by Solution:

• Cloud BI tools

• Enterprise information management

• Enterprise performance management

• Hosted data warehouse solutions

• Government, Risk, and Compliance

• Complex event processing

• Analytics solutions

Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics Market by Organization Size:

• Small and medium-sized business

• Large enterprises

Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics Market by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Media and entertainment

• Business and consulting services

• Research and education

• Retail and consumer goods

• Telecommunication

• Healthcare and life sciences

• Energy

• Government

• Manufacturing

• Others

Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics Market by Geography:

• Asia Pacific

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Australia

• Others

Key Players Operated in Asia Pacific Cloud Analytics Market:

• Talking Data

• ZDNet

• Avanade China

• CIO

• Think China

• ISEMAG

• Bain & Company

• SAP SE

• Oracle Corporation

• Microsoft Corporation

• IBM Corporation

• Google Incorporation

• Hewlett-Packard

• Vmware, Inc.

• Microstrategy

• BAB

• Intel Corporation

• Nanobi Analytics

• Birst.

