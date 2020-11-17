Sports

After the birth of his twins: Schult trains for a comeback

November 17, 2020

Wolfsburg (AP) – Six months after the birth of her twins, German national goalkeeper Almuth Schult is working on her return.

The 29-year-old VfL Wolfsburg player would like to work for a better compatibility of sport and family and also for greater recognition of women’s football. “If my daughter has to play football at some point, I wish I could say: I helped make the game even more fun,” said Schult of the German news agency. But it is not yet back to 100%. As a goalkeeper, like a court player, she could not be replaced briefly to train for the match.

