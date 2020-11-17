LIfestyle

Christmas in Porto starts early, with classical music by candlelight

November 17, 2020

Christmas in Porto starts early, with classical music by candlelight

Three concert sessions are to be discovered on December 9, 16 and 19.

Classical music to the sound of candles.

It is by candlelight and the sound of classical music that the city of Porto is hosting Christmas this year, with the Candlelight initiative. Several sessions take place at the Ateneu Comercial do Porto and at the Porto Palácio Hotel & Spa Congress Center, in an intimate setting. You can book on the agenda: the sessions will take place on December 9, 16 and 19.

The musical choices and performances are appropriate for the coming Christmas period: “Christmas Carols by Candlelight”, “Christmas Choir by Candlelight” and “Tchaikovsky and Vivaldi by Candlelight”, performed by the String Quartet Opus Quatro and the Pop-Up Group Voices Portable.

The concerts are scheduled for 7:30 p.m. and will last approximately one hour. The lighting will be done using candles, even synthetic ones, and all health and safety conditions are guaranteed, guarantees the organization. Tickets cost between € 15 and € 40 and are now available online.

