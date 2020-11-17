Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2030| Neste, Gevo, World Energy, Eni and more.

Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2030.

The sudden outbreak of COVID-19 has adversely impacted the aviation sector in 2020. The immediate lockdown in various nations across the globe, bans on domestic and international flights during the lockdown, air travel restrictions on non-essential travel, temporary halts in production and manufacturing activities, and limited workforce as per new government norms to prevent the spread of the disease have led to delays in the deliveries of aircraft in the first and second quarter of 2020 as well as delays in the research and development activities.

The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market is projected to grow from estimated USD 66 Million in 2020 to USD 15,307 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 72.4% during the forecast period. This report spread across 240 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 115 Tables and 60 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market:

Neste (Finland)

Gevo (US)

World Energy (US)

Eni (Italy)

SkyNRG (Netherlands)

Fulcrum BioEnergy (US)

Velocys (UK)

Aemetis Inc. (US)

Red Rock Biofuels (US)

SG Preston Company (US)

Petrixo Oil & Gas (UAE)

Sundrop Fuels Inc. (US)

Hypoint Inc. (US)

ZeroAvia Inc. (US)

Based on fuel type, the biofuel segment of the sustainable aviation fuel market is accounted for the largest share during the forecast period. The greatest potential of biofuel lies in its ability to significantly reduce GHG emissions in the aviation sector and positively impact climate change.

Based on biofuel manufacturing technology, the hydro processed fatty acid esters and fatty acids – synthetic paraffinic kerosene (HEFA-SPK) segment of the sustainable aviation fuel market is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The development and deployment of bio-jet fuels, primarily HEFA bio-jet, has progressed from single demonstration flights by airlines or equipment manufacturers to multi-stakeholder supply-chain initiatives including equipment manufacturers, airlines, fuel producers and airports.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 – 20%, Tier 2 – 55%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation: C Level – 50%, Director Level – 25%, and Others – 25%

By Region: North America –60%, Europe – 20%, Asia Pacific – 10%,South America– 5%, and RoW – 5%

Competitive Landscape of Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market:

1 Introduction

2 Company Evaluation Quadrant

2.1 Star

2.2 Emerging Leaders

2.3 Pervasive

2.4 Participant

3 Ranking Analysis Of Companies In Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market, 2019

3.1 Winning Imperatives: By Key Players

3.1.1 Neste

3.1.2 Gevo

3.1.3 Fulcrum Bioenergy

3.1.4 Velocys

3.1.5 Eni

4 Market Share Analysis Of Leading Players, 2019

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Mergers & Acquisitions In The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

5.2 New Product Launches

5.3 Contracts, Partnerships, & Agreements In The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

5.4 Expansions, Collaborations, And Joint Ventures In The Sustainable Aviation Fuel Market

