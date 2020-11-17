Microbial Identification Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2025| bioMérieux SA, Becton Dickinson and Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc and more.

Microbial Identification Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The Global Microbial Identification Market size is estimated to be USD 3.2 Billion in 2020 and projected to reach USD 5.7 Billion by 2025, at a CAGR of 12.2%. This report spread across 220 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 260 Tables and 33 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Microbial Identification Market:

bioMérieux SA (France)

Becton Dickinson and Company (US)

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Bruker Corporation (US)

Shimadzu Corporation (Japan)

QIAGEN NV (Netherlands)

Biolog Inc. (US)

Avantor Inc. (US)

Accelerate Diagnostics Inc. (US)

Liofilchem S.r.l. (Italy)

Trivitron Healthcare (India)

Gradian Diagnostics (US)

Alifax S.r.l. (Italy)

Himedia Laboratories (India)

I2A SA (France)

Zhuhai DL Biotech Co. Ltd. (China)

Genefluidics Inc. (US)

Creative Diagnostics (US)

Synoptics Ltd. (UK)

Novacyt Group (France)

vermicon AG (Germany)

ELITechGroup (France)

PromoCell GmbH (Germany)

On the basis of product & service type, the consumables segment is further segmented into panels/ID cards & media, kits and other consumables. The panels/ID cards & media accounted for the fastest growing segment of the consumables segment.

Based on application, the microbial identification market is categorized into six segments— diagnostic applications, pharmaceutical applications, food testing, beverage testing, cosmetics and personal care products testing, environmental applications, and other applications.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Respondent– Supply Side- 80%, Demand Side-20%

By Designation— CXOs – 20%, Executives – 25%, Mangers – 55%

By Region— North America – 45%, Europe – 20%, APAC – 25%, RoW- 10%

Competitive Landscape of Microbial Identification Market:

1 Introduction

2 Market Ranking Analysis

3 Market Revenue Analysis

4 Market Evaluation Framework

5 Competitive Scenario

5.1 Key Product Launches

5.2 Key Collaborations, Partnerships, And Agreements

5.3 Key Expansions

5.4 Key Acquisitions

