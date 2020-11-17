Banger looks at Corona numbers after consultations with Merkel

Berlin (dpa) – After the deliberations of Chancellor Angela Merkel (CDU) and the Prime Minister of the Federal States on the continuation of the corona strategy, the focus should be more on the daily numbers of infections.

Merkel and the country leaders initially agreed on Monday after several hours of deliberations to no longer tighten corona measures, but announced resolutions in a new conversation on Wednesday within a week.

If the number of infected and critically ill people has not decreased significantly by then, there could be other legally binding restrictions. “Today we warned, next week we will have to make up our minds,” Bavarian Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) said after the deliberations.

Monday, it was initially nominative calls. After their videoconference, Merkel and the Prime Minister urged citizens to again significantly reduce their private contacts.

It remains to be seen whether the closure of gastronomic and cultural institutions, initially limited to November, will actually expire at the end of the month or whether it will be extended. Merkel said that by shutting down some facilities in the leisure industry, you have come out of exponential growth and now you have to ask yourself whether you can reopen everything on December 1 or not. “And if we are still too far away, we must take the appropriate action.”

Söder has agreed to the extension and tougher anti-corona measures beyond the end of the month: “I have little hope that everything will be fine again by the end of November.” It is therefore preferable to “prolong the measures rather than terminate them prematurely”.

Contact restrictions could also be further tightened in the coming week, depending on how the numbers evolve. If it were up to the federal government, meetings in public spaces would be even more limited, from now on two households with a maximum of ten people to one household and another with a maximum of two people. The federal government had at least made this proposal before Monday’s consultations with the states.

Schools remain another sticking point. These should be kept open as much as possible. The federal government also wanted to apply stricter measures on Monday, such as the formation of fixed groups “without exception”, the reduction of classes by half and the obligation for all students and teachers to wear a mask in class. However, the countries responsible for schools initially rejected it.

What else the federal and state governments have decided:

PRIVATE MEETINGS: Private meetings with acquaintances and parents should be limited to “a permanent home”, this also applies to children and young people. Citizens should refrain from private celebrations.

MOBILITY: Citizens are encouraged to refrain from “unnecessary private trips and day trips” and to avoid public transport as much as possible.

PHONE ILLNESS: People with respiratory illnesses should take the opportunity to ask their doctor to grant them sick leave. They should also use it to clarify if a test is needed.

PROTECTION OF GROUPS AT RISK: People particularly at risk should receive 15 FFP2 masks at a reduced price from December to protect against the coronavirus. This gives one mask per winter week. Who will benefit exactly remains to be clarified.

IMPFZENTREN: The federal and state governments predict that there will most likely be at least one vaccine approved in the first quarter of next year. The Länder must ensure that their vaccination centers and structures can then be put into operation at short notice.

INFECTION TRACKING: Since full contact tracing is often not possible, measures such as quarantine should be ordered in the event of an outbreak in a cluster – such as schools or businesses – even without a positive test result .

TECHNOLOGY: Health authorities need to use digital systems even more for contact tracing, and the Corona warning app needs to be further improved.

Meanwhile, city council chairman Burkhard Jung called on federal and state governments to be cautious in tackling the corona pandemic. “For next week’s conference we want more peace and quiet and better communication between federal and state governments,” the mayor of Leipzig told the newspapers of the media group Funke (Tuesday). “We need clarity and caution to be able to best deal with the corona pandemic this winter.”

The Managing Director of the Association of Cities and Municipalities, Gerd Landsberg, defended the federal and state governments against criticism of the few decisions taken by the Prime Minister’s Conference. It has to be seen how the infection process develops in the coming days and whether it will be possible to reduce the number of new infections, Landsberg told the Germany news channel (RND / Tuesday).

FDP Secretary General Volker Wissing asked Merkel to better explain her Corona policy. “The communication from the Federal Chancellery seemed more about power tactics than about the right measures to fight the pandemic. It was doubtful, ”Wissing told RND.