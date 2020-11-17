RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market– Detailed Analysis Of Current Industry Figures With Forecasts Growth By 2025| Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc, Merck KGaA and more.

RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market Forecasts report provided to identify significant trends, drivers, influence factors in global and regions, agreements, new product launches and acquisitions, Analysis, market drivers, opportunities and challenges, risks in the market, cost and forecasts to 2025.

The RNA analysis/transcriptomics market is projected to reach USD 8.7 billion by 2025 from USD 4.5 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 13.9% during the forecast period. This report spread across 196 Pages, Profiling 15 Companies and Supported with 103 Tables and 38 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the RNA Analysis/ Transcriptomics Market:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (US)

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc. (US)

Merck KGaA (Germany)

Agilent Technologies Inc. (US)

Illumina Inc. (US)

QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands)

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

Danaher Corporation (US)

Fluidigm Corporation (US)

Eurofins Scientific (Germany)

Sequentia Biotech SL (Spain)

Acobiom (France)

GenXPro GmbH (Germany)

CD Genomics (US)

Promega Corporation (US)

Lexogen GmbH (Austria)

Cenix BioScience GmbH (Germany)

Takara Holdings Inc. (Japan)

bioMérieux SA (France)

LC Sciences LLC (US)

Based on product & service, the RNA analysis/Transcriptomics market is segmented into reagents/consumables, instruments, software, and services. The reagents/consumables segment accounted for the larger market share in 2019. The increasing demand for high-quality reagents and the repeated use of media and reagents in transcriptome studies.

Based on technology, the RNA analysis/transcriptomics market is segmented into micro arrays, PCR, sequencing technologies (Sanger sequencing and NGS technologies), and RNAi (gene silencing). The sequencing technologies segment is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period. RNA sequencing allows direct access to sequences of mRNA and is an equitable technology, which makes it more suitable for target identification and drug discovery applications.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1–35%, Tier 2–5%, and Tier 3–20%

By Designation – C-level–35%, Director-level–25%, Others–40%

By Region – North America–45%, Europe–30%, Asia Pacific–20%, Latin America- 3%, Middle East and Africa–2%

