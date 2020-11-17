Neuer’s record game with a big goal – “Manuel is worth gold”

Seville (AP) – There are 90 minutes left. Then, at least for Joachim Löw and the national football team, the complicated Corona 2020 year will be over.

The eighth game of the evening (8:45 p.m. / ARD) in Sevilla against Spain will not only decide the group victory in the Nations League, but will also set the mood with which players, managers and fans can s ‘wait until the next year of the European Championship.

Neuer elevated the year-end game to the final. “This is how we’re going to do it.” To be first in the group would be precious for the young German team. “Then you can better prepare for SE. Then there would be a few less critical voices around the national team, ”said the captain.

FINAL TOURNAMENT: Even a draw in a direct duel with the Spaniards one point behind would be enough for the German team to take the top spot in Group 4 of the A-League. Then Germany would be in Nations League Final 4 which could be played from October 6-10, 2021 in a hopefully more relaxed Corona situation as a football event in front of possibly full ranks.

Only one of the four participants is certain: World Champion of France. Italy and Belgium start the last day as leaders of their groups alongside the DFB selection. Portugal, European champions, who won the competition first, will at least not be able to defend this title in 2021.

STAFF: The team that won 3-1 last Saturday against Ukraine has to rebuild Löw slightly. Toni Kroos returns to his traditional position in midfield after being suspended. At the back this time, Antonio Rüdiger must be replaced after two yellow cards. The national coach left the question of whether Niklas Süle would appear as defense chief. The Bayern professional has knee problems. After his cruciate ligament rupture and a break after a corona quarantine, he should not be exposed to too much stress. Jonathan Tah from Leverkusen, Hertha Niklas Stark or Augsburg newcomer Felix Uduokhai could intervene. Philipp Max will return as left-back, as Löw announced.

REKORDMANN: Manuel Neuer will be in the DFB goal for the 96th time. This makes him the only German goalkeeper. He surpasses Sepp Maier (76), who held the record with 95 inserts for 41 years. “I am proud of what I have accomplished in my career,” Neuer said in Sevilla. He was in contact with Maier via cell phone messages. He really wants to beat 100, he doesn’t have a concrete record in mind, the 34-year-old said: “I don’t think about how many games I’m going to play.”

Maier trusts Neuer to make more than 120 international matches. “There is nothing wrong with that,” said the 1974 world champion. Löw praised Neuer, who made his DFB debut in 2009 and has been number 1 since the Cup. 2010 world, before the record-breaking match in Spain: “His performance speaks for itself. He has never let us down. Manuel has matured a lot over the years as a person, as a player, as a captain . He’s a team player. He’s been the best goalkeeper in world football for years. It’s worth gold for us. “

OUTLOOK: After the game against Spain, the selection of Löw enters a long winter break. The first international matches of the year of the 2021 European Championship are only scheduled for March 22-31. It will then be the first qualifying matches for the 2022 Winter World Cup in Qatar. The groups for this will be drawn this year: December 7.