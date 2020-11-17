Austria is back in lockdown

Public life in Austria is again reduced to a minimum. As in spring, a hard lockdown is the recipe against the corona pandemic in the neighboring country.

Vienna (dpa) – Austria is now back in crown lockdown for around three weeks. Strict exit restrictions have been in place in the country of nine million people since midnight.

As with the start of the pandemic in the spring, leaving the house and the apartment is only allowed for certain reasons – such as shopping, visiting the doctor or even walking and jogging.

Almost all the stores are closed. Only stores for daily needs such as supermarkets, pharmacies, pharmacies and banks are open. Schools are moving to distance education. The restrictions are expected to end on St. Nicholas Day, December 6.

This move is a reaction to the recent dramatic increase in the number of infections. The number of people with Covid needing treatment in hospitals and intensive care units in Austria has also increased significantly. Health Minister Rudolf Anschober (Greens) expects the clinic occupancy rate to peak in the week of November 20-27.

Austrian Chancellor Sebastian Kurz (ÖVP) has made it clear that mass testing should play a special role in the future in order to shed light on the infection process. The goal is to find infected people as quickly as possible and send them to quarantine. According to Anschober, such mass testing shouldn’t be done just for certain occupational groups. They could also be organized at the regional level.

The hard lock was preceded by a so-called partial lock. On November 3, Austria closed tourism and gastronomy, cultural establishments and leisure facilities. The 8:00 p.m. to 6:00 a.m. exit restrictions should act as a de facto ban on visitors to avoid contagion during private gatherings.

On weekends and Mondays, the number of new infections decreased every day. At the start of the week, 4,657 newly infected people were counted in one day, about half as many as on Friday. However, the numbers are less significant around the weekend, as a number of cases are not reported until later. The number of new infections per 100,000 population was typically around 550 in seven days, several times the German figure.

Since the start of the pandemic, more than 200,000 people in Austria have been infected with the virus. More than 1,800 have died in connection with the corona virus.